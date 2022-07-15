© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

Montgomery County COVID risk level "High"

WYSO | By Desmond Winton-Finklea
Published July 15, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT
Montgomery County

The COVID-19 transmission risk level for Montgomery County has been raised to "High." Public Health of Dayton and Montgomery County says Center for Disease Control raised the county's transmission risk level in accordance with its COVID-19 Community Level Framework after the county saw an increase in COVID infections. Greene County’s risk level was raised to "High" earlier this week.

The CDC recommends people in Montgomery and Greene County wear masks indoors and update their COVID vaccines and boosters. Jennifer Wentzel, Montgomery County Health Commissioner says being flexible is crucial.

“As we move through the various phases of this pandemic it is important for us to make adjustments to the precautions that we take," Wentzel said.

The CDC says when a county is designated at a high level in the framework, the following actions are recommended:

Local and state health officials say they will continue to monitor the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and make revised recommendations should the need arise. Preble, Darke, Clark, and Hamilton counties currently are at medium risk levels, while other counties in Southwest Ohio are at low.

Tags

Local and Statewide News Statewide NewsHealthMontgomery CountyCOVID-19
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Desmond Winton-Finklea, an avid listener to NPR, is WYSO’s Digital Content Editor. He oversees digital communications platforms, including its websites, apps, streams, emails and social media accounts. Desmond has attended Central State University and the International College of Broadcasting. Hired directly out of school, he began working for Dayton-area television stations as a multimedia specialist and an editor of video, audio and digital content. Desmond aims to use his plethora of experience and knowledge to expand WYSO’s digital presence.
See stories by Desmond Winton-Finklea