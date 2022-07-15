Montgomery County COVID risk level "High"

The COVID-19 transmission risk level for Montgomery County has been raised to "High." Public Health of Dayton and Montgomery County says Center for Disease Control raised the county's transmission risk level in accordance with its COVID-19 Community Level Framework after the county saw an increase in COVID infections. Greene County’s risk level was raised to "High" earlier this week.

The CDC recommends people in Montgomery and Greene County wear masks indoors and update their COVID vaccines and boosters. Jennifer Wentzel, Montgomery County Health Commissioner says being flexible is crucial.

“As we move through the various phases of this pandemic it is important for us to make adjustments to the precautions that we take," Wentzel said.

The CDC says when a county is designated at a high level in the framework, the following actions are recommended:



Local and state health officials say they will continue to monitor the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and make revised recommendations should the need arise. Preble, Darke, Clark, and Hamilton counties currently are at medium risk levels, while other counties in Southwest Ohio are at low.