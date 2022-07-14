WYSO Morning News Update: Man, 27, charged in rape of 10-year-old that led to abortion

Early voting numbers

(WYSO) - The August 2 primary election is attracting a higher number of voters than State officials expected. The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office says over 44,000 absentee ballot requests have been made as of last week, and over 6,000 votes have already been cast. So far, registered Democrats are outpacing registered Republicans in both requesting absentee ballots and voting.

The special election is a result of disagreements about maps drawn to create new district boundaries in Ohio. The State Supreme Court ordered the use of a previously rejected map for this election, but that was too late for the May primary. This special August election could cost taxpayers $20M. Absentee ballots can be requested by noon, July 30, and must be postmarked by August 1. More information can be found at VoteOhio.Gov