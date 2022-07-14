WYSO Morning News Update: Man, 27, charged in rape of 10-year-old that led to abortion
Your WYSO Morning News Update for July 14, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Man charged in rape of 10-year-old that led to an abortion
(State House News Bureau) - A 27-year-old man who is believed to be undocumented has been charged with rape in the highly publicized case of a 10-year-old girl who went to Indiana to get an abortion in the days after Ohio's six-week abortion ban took effect. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles has more on the story.
In a now deleted tweet, Jim Jordan (R-OH) said “Another lie. Anyone surprised?”
Gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley says "Ohio deserves better."
Mike DeWine's abortion ban forced a 10-year-old rape survivor to leave Ohio to get the care she needed. Then he and his buddies attacked her story.— Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) July 13, 2022
Now, all he can come up with in response is, "No comment."
Ohio deserves better.
- New project on former site of Good Samaritan Hospital
(WYSO) - The City of Dayton has approved a redevelopment project for the former Good Samaritan Hospital location. However, WYSO's Kathryn Mobley explains one community group argues the project is not what Dayton residents need.
- Jayland Walker funeral
(WKSU) - A common hope of justice and peace brought people together for the funeral of Jayland Walker, according to Pastor Marlon Walker, who gave the resolutions and obituary. The 25 year old killed in a police shooting was laid to rest at the Akron Civic Theater. Friend of the Walker family and Columbus Bishop Timothy Clarke says Walker's police shooting death must not be normalized
Early voting numbers
(WYSO) - The August 2 primary election is attracting a higher number of voters than State officials expected. The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office says over 44,000 absentee ballot requests have been made as of last week, and over 6,000 votes have already been cast. So far, registered Democrats are outpacing registered Republicans in both requesting absentee ballots and voting.
The special election is a result of disagreements about maps drawn to create new district boundaries in Ohio. The State Supreme Court ordered the use of a previously rejected map for this election, but that was too late for the May primary. This special August election could cost taxpayers $20M. Absentee ballots can be requested by noon, July 30, and must be postmarked by August 1. More information can be found at VoteOhio.Gov