Mourners honor Jayland Walker at funeral in Akron

Mourners at the funeral of Jayland Walker on Wednesday remembered the 25-year-old killed at the end of June by Akron police as a loving son, brother and grandchild.

"Jayland was a kind and gentle soul who loved to make people laugh," said Pastor Marlon Walker, who spoke during the funeral. "He was just beginning to live his life."

Walker's close friend, Dupri Whatley, described Walker as a vibrant young man.

Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media Lee Alice, of Akron, was among those who attended Jayland Walker's visitation at the Akron Civic Center on Wednesday .

"I don’t want anybody to make it seem like my best friend was a bad dude because he was not," Whatley said. He said Walker loved music — Biggie and Tupac — and was always up for providing honest advice.

"I used to call Jayland almost all the time, and I can’t call him anymore when I’m going through some things," Whatley said. "He's going to live through me. I’m never going to forget him."

Walker's cousin Robin Elerick described a soft-spoken, genuine man with a big heart.

"God does not waste moments, and it's so important to share the moments with the people that you love as often and as much as we can," she said.

Ryan Leow / Ideastream Public Media Carla Davis, of Akron, right, adjusts the collar of Minister Peggy Holmes of Hills Temple First Born Church of the Living God on Wednesday near the Akron Civic Center.

Earlier Wednesday morning, a steady stream of mourners formed a line to enter Walker's visitation, including Minister Peggy Holmes of Hills Temple First Born Church of the Living God.

“I, too, like many others in the community, are asking for accountability,” she said.

Akron police fatally shot Walker shortly after midnight on June 27 after a failed traffic stop lead to a police pursuit and brief foot chase. Eight officers fired on Walker, who was shot dozens of times.

Six days later, police released the body camera footage of Walker's death.

Walker's killing sparked protests in Akron, which intensified after the video of his shooting was released. The downtown Akron area is currently under curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. following "rioting, violence and other unlawful conduct," according to an executive order from Mayor Dan Horrigan.

Since Walker's death, city officials have joined his family in asking for peace during protests. On Monday, the city declared July 13 a citywide day of mourning for Walker.

During the funeral Pastor Robert E. DeJournett of the St. Ashworth Temple of Church of God in Christ spoke on the nature of grief. He called people to come together as one and renounce sin, particularly racism, which he said is manifesting itself as hatred.

"Protesting is grief coming out," he said. "We've got to let them get it out as long as it's nonviolent."

Copyright 2022 WKSU. To see more, visit WKSU.