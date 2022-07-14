Former site of Good Samaritan Hospital approved for redevelopment project, residents say it's not what they need

The City of Dayton has approved a redevelopment project for the former Good Samaritan Hospital location. Tuesday evening, members of the city’s planning board voted 5 - 1 approving the proposal for a new facility that will house a YMCA and six other non-profits at Salem and Philadelphia avenues.

During the public comment period, Bishop Richard Cox warned members this proposal did not meet the broad spectrum of health needs of West Dayton residents.

“Kettering is the closest hospital to you, which was formally Grandview,” he explained. “But your doctors are there at Premier, your doctors can’t follow you. So, you gonna die.”

Bishop Cox is a member of the Clergy Community Coalition. He referenced his own chronic health problems and said the YMCA cannot treat them.

The organization will dominate the 17-million dollar multi-use complex with a full gym and a pool. Premier Health will occupy about a quarter of the facility with an urgent care and medical offices. Other tenants include the United Way of the Greater Dayton area, Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley, CareSource, Wright State University and County Corp. At a little more than five acres, a large parking lot, a soccer field with other green spaces will also compliment the building.

Some residents, such as Mindy Wardell with Dayton View Triangle Federation, believe this project will be an asset to the community. But Bishop Cox says much of the proposed facility is a duplication of services.

During Tuesday’s meeting, he enthusiastically stressed his group is talking with Premier about building an advanced medical facility with an emergency room.

“If you can build a state-of-the-art medical facility in Beavercreek — you can do it in West Dayton,” Cox stated. “It’s a shame they’re doing this in the African American community and taking a hospital out of this community.”

In response to the Planning Board’s approval, Bishop Cox and the Clergy Community Coalition are hosting a town hall meeting at College Hill Community Church. It begins at 6:30 p.m. and people are encouraged to attend and to share their concerns.

Tuesday evening’s vote gives Ferguson Construction the green light to build the multi-use facility. Now this project goes to City of Dayton Building Services for building permits. Contractors hope to break ground later this summer.