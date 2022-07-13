© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

UPDATED: Officer in ICU after Warren County shooting identified

WYSO | By Chris Welter
Published July 13, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT
Miami Valley Hospital.
Joshua Chenault
/
WYSO

A man is dead and a police officer is in critical condition after a shooting in Warren County last night. The officer — a 14 year veteran with Clearcreek Township —was flown to Miami Valley Hospital and remains in critical but stable condition in the ICU, according to a Lieutenant who spoke to WYSO on Wednesday morning. The officer who was shot has not yet been identified by the department.

Police chief John Terrill spoke to reporters late last night at the scene.

"His shot was to the head so we're not quite sure how it's going to turn out yet," he said.

Terrill said two officers responded to a domestic violence call on Tuesday night at the home where the shooting later occurred. He said his department has had other calls at that location.

Clearcreek Township Police vehicle
Garrett Reese
/
WYSO
Clearcreek Township Police vehicle

This morning, the Warren County coroner identified 65 year old Mark Evers as the man killed by police. Evers was a successful harness racing trainer-driver, according to an article published by a Standardbred Industry website.

The officer who killed Evers wasn't identified but chief Terrill said she is a female sergeant with the department. She was not hurt.

Clearcreek police told WYSO they plan to provide more information at a news conference tomorrow with county prosecutors. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation.

Chris Welter is a reporter and corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

Updated: July 13, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT
The Clearcreek Township Police told Dayton Daily News this afternoon that Eric Ney is the officer who was shot. Ney remains in critical condition.

(Via Dayton Daily News)

Local and Statewide News PoliceWarren CountyCrimeGun Violence
Chris Welter
Chris Welter is an Environmental Reporter at WYSO through Report for America. In 2017, he completed the radio training program at WYSO's Eichelberger Center for Community Voices. Prior to joining the team at WYSO, he did boots-on-the-ground conservation work and policy research on land-use issues in southwest Ohio as a Miller Fellow with the Tecumseh Land Trust.
