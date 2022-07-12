WYSO Morning News Update: Family of Jayland Walker criticize City of Akron's response to aftermath of shooting
Your WYSO Morning News Update for July 12, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Fetal personhood bill proposed
(State House News Bureau) - A new effort has been launched to revive an old idea among anti-abortion activists – fetal personhood. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports the bill has eight of the most conservative members of the Ohio House on board.
- What Planned Parenthood is doing now
(Statehouse News Bureau) - Planned Parenthoods in Ohio are still providing services, even though they are not performing most abortions with the state’s six-week ban that was put in place last month. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.
- Family of Jayland Walker critical of police
(Ideastream) - The family and legal team for Jayland Walker, who was shot and killed by Akron Police, are criticizing the city’s response to the shooting and subsequent protests. For the Ohio Newsroom, Ideastream Public Media’s Anna Huntsman reports.
- Trotwood COVID-19 memorial
(WYSO)- The city of Trotwood held a memorial service Sunday for people who died from Covid-19. WYSO’s Garrett Reese was there.
- Sisca cat special
(WYSO) - Sisca has a special two-for-one deal on kittens all month long to help free up shelter space. That means the pet adoption center in Dayton is offering two kittens for one adoption fee. The nonprofit says it's a misconception that kittens and cats are solitary animals. They actually do well in pairs. All kittens come spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.