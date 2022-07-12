© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

WYSO Morning News Update: Family of Jayland Walker criticize City of Akron's response to aftermath of shooting

WYSO | By Mike Frazier,
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Published July 12, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT
Your WYSO Morning News Update for July 12, 2022, with Mike Frazier:

  • Fetal personhood bill proposed
    (State House News Bureau) - A new effort has been launched to revive an old idea among anti-abortion activists – fetal personhood. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports the bill has eight of the most conservative members of the Ohio House on board.
  • What Planned Parenthood is doing now
    (Statehouse News Bureau) - Planned Parenthoods in Ohio are still providing services, even though they are not performing most abortions with the state’s six-week ban that was put in place last month. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.
  • Family of Jayland Walker critical of police
    (Ideastream) - The family and legal team for Jayland Walker, who was shot and killed by Akron Police, are criticizing the city’s response to the shooting and subsequent protests. For the Ohio Newsroom, Ideastream Public Media’s Anna Huntsman reports.
  • Trotwood COVID-19 memorial
    (WYSO)- The city of Trotwood held a memorial service Sunday for people who died from Covid-19. WYSO’s Garrett Reese was there.
  • Sisca cat special
    (WYSO) - Sisca has a special two-for-one deal on kittens all month long to help free up shelter space. That means the pet adoption center in Dayton is offering two kittens for one adoption fee. The nonprofit says it's a misconception that kittens and cats are solitary animals. They actually do well in pairs. All kittens come spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Roe v. Wade COVID-19 Trotwood
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Desmond Winton-Finklea, an avid listener to NPR, is WYSO’s Digital Content Editor. He oversees digital communications platforms, including its websites, apps, streams, emails and social media accounts. Desmond has attended Central State University and the International College of Broadcasting. Hired directly out of school, he began working for Dayton-area television stations as a multimedia specialist and an editor of video, audio and digital content. Desmond aims to use his plethora of experience and knowledge to expand WYSO’s digital presence.
