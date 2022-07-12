City of Trotwood held memorial service for victims of COVID-19

The city of Trotwood held a memorial service Sunday for people who died from Covid-19. It was held at the Gateway Cathedral Church. The city lost over 80 people to the virus. 5 of these people were honored in the memorial service.

After a brief church service filled with songs, the pastor brought up Mayor Mary McDonald and two other members of the city council. They read the names and a quote from the loved ones of the Trotwood residents being memorialized.

Mayor McDonald said she thought of the service as a way for the community to come together and deal with the pain of the past two years.

“We find that very often people go through this by themselves and don't realize that it was impactful on the community,” McDonald said. “And we wanted to make ourselves a part of their grief and their loss, but also to celebrate their lives.”

McDonald said that the service also made the pandemic and its consequences visible as Covid numbers begin to rise once more.

“Because what we're seeing now is numbers going up again,” she said. “To see those numbers going up is kind of astounding right now. But we feel as a community, this was our opportunity to bring people together and it was just something that we recognized as things opened up that we needed to do.”

More than 2000 people from Montgomery County have died from COVID since the pandemic started. The state of Ohio reported more than 18,000 cases last week.