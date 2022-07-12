UPDATED: Greene County COVID-19 risk remains high, masks still recommended indoors

Greene County is now at a high risk level for COVID-19 community transmission, the local health district said Tuesday.

That means people should take precautions such as masking indoors and staying up to date with vaccinations, including boosters, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC looks at the rate of new COVID hospital admissions, percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients and rate of new coronavirus cases to determine the risk level.

Greene County had 75 news cases reported on July 5, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The county has had 517 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

When community transmission risk is high, the CDC urges you to:



Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status. That includes K-12 schools and other indoor community settings.

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

Maintain improved ventilation indoors when possible.

Take additional precautions if you are immunocompromised or high risk, such as upgrading your mask and talking with your health care provider.

Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to or have symptoms of COVID-19.

Greene County Public Health also encourages people to wash their hands often and maintain social distancing when possible.

If you test positive with a home test, email cdrs@gcph.info to report it to a Greene County public health nurse.

Here's how you can get some free test kits:

