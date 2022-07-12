© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

UPDATED: Greene County COVID-19 risk remains high, masks still recommended indoors

WYSO | By Desmond Winton-Finklea
Published July 12, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT
Layering a cloth mask on top of a surgical mask helps achieve a tighter fit while also adding an extra layer of filtration. Double-masking like this increases protection against the coronavirus.
Greene County is now at a high risk level for COVID-19 community transmission, the local health district said Tuesday.

That means people should take precautions such as masking indoors and staying up to date with vaccinations, including boosters, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC looks at the rate of new COVID hospital admissions, percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients and rate of new coronavirus cases to determine the risk level.

Greene County had 75 news cases reported on July 5, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The county has had 517 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

When community transmission risk is high, the CDC urges you to:

  • Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status. That includes K-12 schools and other indoor community settings.
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
  • Maintain improved ventilation indoors when possible.
  • Take additional precautions if you are immunocompromised or high risk, such as upgrading your mask and talking with your health care provider.
  • Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to or have symptoms of COVID-19.

Greene County Public Health also encourages people to wash their hands often and maintain social distancing when possible.
If you test positive with a home test, email cdrs@gcph.info to report it to a Greene County public health nurse.

Here's how you can get some free test kits:

  • Order free at-home test kits at www.covidtests.gov.
  • Pick them up at fairs and festivals in Greene County where you see the mobile Greene County Public Health trailer. The next event will be the Greene County Fair, July 31 to Aug. 6.
  • Pick up them up at any branch of the Greene County Public Library.
Updated: July 13, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT
The CDC raised Greene County’s community transmission risk for COVID-19 to high. Public health officials recommend you wear a mask indoors, get your booster and take a test if you feel sick.

In Greene County, the largest age group with infections right now is children 5 years old and younger.

Don Brannen is an epidemiologist for Greene County Public Health.

He says some people might think children are not as vulnerable to the virus. But that’s a misconception.

"They lose their grandparents, they transmit and get other people sick," Brannen said. "There are some cases where there's some systemic issues with children and  long COVID issues with them as well. So you don't really want to mess around with the virus if you can prevent it."

Ohio has seen COVID cases increase over the past month. Nearly nineteen thousand cases were reported last week statewide.

Desmond Winton-Finklea
Desmond Winton-Finklea, an avid listener to NPR, is WYSO’s Digital Content Editor. He oversees digital communications platforms, including its websites, apps, streams, emails and social media accounts. Desmond has attended Central State University and the International College of Broadcasting. Hired directly out of school, he began working for Dayton-area television stations as a multimedia specialist and an editor of video, audio and digital content. Desmond aims to use his plethora of experience and knowledge to expand WYSO’s digital presence.
