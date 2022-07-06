WYSO Morning News Update: Oregon District mass shooting invited to the White House

Your WYSO Morning News Update for July 6, 2022, with Mike Frazier:

Ballot issues getting arguments for and against

(Statehouse News Bureau) - State leaders are preparing to make their arguments for and against two ballot issues set to be decided by voters this November. The issues to change the state’s bail system and to bar non-U.S. citizens from voting went before the Ohio Ballot Board Tuesday.

Akron lifts curfew

(WKSU) - The city of Akron will lift its downtown curfew this morning, as protests over the police shooting of Jayland Walker have subsided. Community organizers say they are now focused on demanding accountability from city and police officials.

North Main Street crash

(WYSO) - There have been seven fatal car crashes north of downtown Dayton on Main Street this year. On Monday, law enforcement agencies partnered for a special patrol on that stretch of road.

Police program for traumatized young people

(WYSO) - The Dayton Police Department has launched a summer program for traumatized young people. It helps kids deal with anxiety and post-traumatic stress. They get outdoor educational experiences and are encouraged to build positive relationships. Activities include horseback riding, music lessons, yoga, and hiking. 20 kids are in the 8-week program right now.

Oregon Survivor heads to White House

(WYSO) - A survivor of the Oregon District mass shooting will go to the White House next week. Dion Green, who’s father Derrick Fudge died in the 2019 shooting, will meet President Joe Biden. Green was invited to Washington to mark the passage of the first national gun safety legislation in 30 years. Green also has traveled recently to Buffalo New York and Uvalde Texas to meet with families after the shootings there.