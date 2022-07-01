WYSO Morning News Update: Ohio Highway Patrol steps up holiday enforcement
Your WYSO Morning News Update for July 1, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Ohio State Highway Patrol steps up enforcement: The Ohio State Highway Patrol will crack down on impaired driving this fourth of July weekend. Starting Friday troopers will keep a high presence on highways. The enforcement is part of the nationwide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways. Troopers are asking drivers to be careful and follow all traffic laws. And the agency encourages you to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.
- Warrens County speeders: The worst speeders on the local interstates are in Warren County. That’s according to recent state data looking at an increase in drivers caught going more than 100 miles per hour. WYSO’s Claire Myree has more.
- DPS opposes arming school personnel: Dayton Public Schools won’t arm its teachers with guns. The board of education passed a resolution Tuesday opposing arming its school personnel. The resolution also opposes House Bill 99, which reduces the amount of training required for school employees to carry guns in school buildings. It was signed into law several weeks ago by Gov. Mike DeWine. The district says it will not arm school employees on any of its properties or schools because doing so “would create a dangerous environment in our schools, and threaten the lives and safety of students and staff.” WYSO asked DPS if they have armed school resource officers in its buildings, but hasn’t received a reply.
- Ohio school district sued over anti-racism teaching ban: A suburban Cincinnati school district has been sued over its ban on anti-racism instruction. The Associated Press reports the Forest Hills school board narrowly approved a resolution last week to create “a culture of kindness.” It prohibits “anti-racism” curriculum, education and training, and also bans the academic theory known as critical race theory. But the lawsuit filed Wednesday by parents and teachers claims the policy “instead promotes racism by its very definition.” Ohio lawmakers also are considering banning schools statewide from requiring or compelling Ohio teachers to affirm a belief in the systemic nature of racism or “the multiplicity or fluidity of gender identities.”
- From the Ohio Statehouse: Ohio’s ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy was allowed to go into effect after the U.S. Supreme court overturned legal abortion rights nationwide. And many pharmacies and stores throughout the state started experiencing shortages of the morning after pill. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.