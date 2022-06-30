200 local businesses looking for workers at two-county job fair

About 200 business filled the Nutter Center on Wednesday looking for workers in this tight labor market.

Montgomery County Workforce Development Service teamed up with Greene County on Wednesday to host the job fair. The businesses included manufacturing, health care and hospitality.

Outside the Nutter Center, the Montgomery County Mobile Workforce Unit was parked.

The Mobile Workforce Unite is a big van filled with various computers and professionals waiting to help people with their resumes, job searching and interview tips.

“It's our global job center marketplace,” Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge said. “Individuals will sit and help you write your resume, as well as just regular interview skills. And so it's a wonderful opportunity.”

According to Dodge, this year’s unemployment rate in Montgomery County is around 3.3%. That’s down from over 5% of last year.

She said she expects this fair to help with those numbers even more.

“What we're trying to do is get the word out to get employers come and talk to us and say, 'We could really hire 25 people, but they have to be trained to do X, Y, Z,'” she said. “So tell us that. And then we'll get them trained and moved.”

