© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

200 local businesses looking for workers at two-county job fair

WYSO | By Garrett Reese
Published June 30, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT
Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge standing outside the Mobile Workforce Unit.
Garrett Reese
/
WYSO
Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge standing outside the Mobile Workforce Unit.

About 200 business filled the Nutter Center on Wednesday looking for workers in this tight labor market.

Montgomery County Workforce Development Service teamed up with Greene County on Wednesday to host the job fair. The businesses included manufacturing, health care and hospitality.

Outside the Nutter Center, the Montgomery County Mobile Workforce Unit was parked.

The Mobile Workforce Unite is a big van filled with various computers and professionals waiting to help people with their resumes, job searching and interview tips.

“It's our global job center marketplace,” Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge said. “Individuals will sit and help you write your resume, as well as just regular interview skills. And so it's a wonderful opportunity.”

According to Dodge, this year’s unemployment rate in Montgomery County is around 3.3%. That’s down from over 5% of last year.

She said she expects this fair to help with those numbers even more.

“What we're trying to do is get the word out to get employers come and talk to us and say, 'We could really hire 25 people, but they have to be trained to do X, Y, Z,'” she said. “So tell us that. And then we'll get them trained and moved.”

Local and Statewide News
Garrett Reese
Garrett is a WYSO intern and graduate of University of Dayton. He spent time covering the Dayton area with WDTN Channel 2 News after the 2019 Memorial Day Tornado outbreak. It was around this time that he began listening to NPR and fell in love with radio-based journalism. Garrett graduated from UD in May of 2021 with his Bachelor’s in Communications with a focus in journalism and graduated in May of 2022 with his Master’s. While not working at WYSO, Garrett is an avid reader, loves to play video games, and hanging out with his friends.
See stories by Garrett Reese