Local and Statewide News

WYSO Morning News Update: Spraying for mosquitoes, abortion updates, education news

WYSO | By Mike Frazier,
Jerry Kenney
Published June 29, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT
Mosquito_06285.jpeg Vengolis/wikimedia commons/Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International
Vengolis/wikimedia commons/Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International
/

Your WYSO Morning News Update for June 28, 2022, with Mike Frazier:

  • GCPH mosquito spray: Greene County Public Health will be spraying pesticides in response to a high number of mosquitoes this summer. The spray will be applied this Wednesday evening from 9 p.m. to midnight. Officials warn to not follow behind the trucks spraying the chemicals, or at least maintain a 200 foot distance behind the trucks. If you have any questions or if you do not wish to have the area around your home treated, you can call Greene County Public Health at 937-374-5607. Or visit their website to check if a site near you will be sprayed.

  • Abortion updates from the Ohio Statehouse: A lawsuit has been filed with the Ohio Supreme Court to block the state's ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The ban went into effect Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision saying there’s no constitutional right to abortion and returning abortion regulation to the states.

    Prosecutors in Cuyahoga and Franklin counties, where half of all the state’s abortions are performed, say they won’t prosecute violations of Ohio’s new six-week heartbeat abortion ban. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.

    Several top businesses in Ohio are offering to cover travel expenses for employees who need abortion services out-of-state. Companies are offering the new coverage after the U.S. Supreme Court’s overruling of Roe v. Wade opened the door to put a new six-week abortion ban into effect in Ohio. Abortion rights advocates say the move by businesses underscores the link between the economy and health care. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

  National HIV testing day:  
    Wilberforce University and Ohio State University entered into a formal partnership on Tuesday. The first-of-its kind agreement will create an advanced golf course management curriculum for students at the state’s only private Historically Black College and University. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports.
  • OSU bus tour
    Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson and students visited several stops around the Miami Valley as part of a two-day bus tour. Tuesday, they visited Central State University and discussed water quality. WYSO’s Garrett Reese was there.
    .

Local and Statewide News greene county public healthAbortionEducationHIV Prevention
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
