WYSO Morning News Update: Spraying for mosquitoes, abortion updates, education news

Abortion updates from the Ohio Statehouse: A lawsuit has been filed with the Ohio Supreme Court to block the state's ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The ban went into effect Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision saying there’s no constitutional right to abortion and returning abortion regulation to the states.

Prosecutors in Cuyahoga and Franklin counties, where half of all the state’s abortions are performed, say they won’t prosecute violations of Ohio’s new six-week heartbeat abortion ban. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.

Several top businesses in Ohio are offering to cover travel expenses for employees who need abortion services out-of-state. Companies are offering the new coverage after the U.S. Supreme Court’s overruling of Roe v. Wade opened the door to put a new six-week abortion ban into effect in Ohio. Abortion rights advocates say the move by businesses underscores the link between the economy and health care. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

