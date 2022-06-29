WYSO Morning News Update: Spraying for mosquitoes, abortion updates, education news
Your WYSO Morning News Update for June 28, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- GCPH mosquito spray: Greene County Public Health will be spraying pesticides in response to a high number of mosquitoes this summer. The spray will be applied this Wednesday evening from 9 p.m. to midnight. Officials warn to not follow behind the trucks spraying the chemicals, or at least maintain a 200 foot distance behind the trucks. If you have any questions or if you do not wish to have the area around your home treated, you can call Greene County Public Health at 937-374-5607. Or visit their website to check if a site near you will be sprayed.
Abortion updates from the Ohio Statehouse: A lawsuit has been filed with the Ohio Supreme Court to block the state's ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The ban went into effect Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision saying there’s no constitutional right to abortion and returning abortion regulation to the states.
Prosecutors in Cuyahoga and Franklin counties, where half of all the state’s abortions are performed, say they won’t prosecute violations of Ohio’s new six-week heartbeat abortion ban. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.
Several top businesses in Ohio are offering to cover travel expenses for employees who need abortion services out-of-state. Companies are offering the new coverage after the U.S. Supreme Court’s overruling of Roe v. Wade opened the door to put a new six-week abortion ban into effect in Ohio. Abortion rights advocates say the move by businesses underscores the link between the economy and health care. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
Wilberforce University and Ohio State University entered into a formal partnership on Tuesday. The first-of-its kind agreement will create an advanced golf course management curriculum for students at the state’s only private Historically Black College and University. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports.
Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson and students visited several stops around the Miami Valley as part of a two-day bus tour. Tuesday, they visited Central State University and discussed water quality. WYSO’s Garrett Reese was there.
