WYSO Morning News Update: Holiday travel boom expected
Your WYSO Morning News Update for June 28, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- High volume holiday travel expected: AAA predicts millions of Americans will travel this weekend for the Fourth of July holiday. In Ohio, the travel agency estimates that more people than ever will get out of town. WYSO’s Garrett Reese reports.
- Tips for 4th of July animal safety: The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center has released a few tips to keep your pets safe this Fourth of July. They recommend keeping your pets in a quiet room away from fireworks and loud events, which can cause stress to animals. If you have to bring your pet to a party, make sure to keep them away from the fireworks, and any food and alcohol. They also suggest you have identification on your pets, such as a labeled collar or microchip.
- Drivers licenses available online: Ohio drivers can now renew their licenses online using a new tool launched by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. State leaders say the tool will help drivers save time when they visit the local BMV branch. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
- National HIV testing day: Monday was national HIV testing day — over 25,000 people in Ohio live with it. Local health departments are going out to communities and bringing awareness of HIV testing. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa was in Springfield with the Clark County Combined Health District.
- SCOTUS abortion ruling affects Ohioans: A law outlawing abortions after six weeks of pregnancy went into effect not long after the US Supreme Court’s abortion ruling Friday. Some supporters of the ruling, including Gov. Mike DeWine, say they want to expand health care services to women and children. But that could be difficult. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.