Local and Statewide News

WYSO Morning News Update: Holiday travel boom expected

WYSO | By Mike Frazier,
Jerry Kenney
Published June 28, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT
Jerry Kenney
Your WYSO Morning News Update for June 28, 2022, with Mike Frazier:

  • High volume holiday travel expected:  AAA predicts millions of Americans will travel this weekend for the Fourth of July holiday. In Ohio, the travel agency estimates that more people than ever will get out of town. WYSO’s Garrett Reese reports.
  • Tips for 4th of July animal safety: The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center has released a few tips to keep your pets safe this Fourth of July. They recommend keeping your pets in a quiet room away from fireworks and loud events, which can cause stress to animals. If you have to bring your pet to a party, make sure to keep them away from the fireworks, and any food and alcohol. They also suggest you have identification on your pets, such as a labeled collar or microchip.
  • Drivers licenses available online: Ohio drivers can now renew their licenses online using a new tool launched by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. State leaders say the tool will help drivers save time when they visit the local BMV branch. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
  • National HIV testing day:  Monday was national HIV testing day — over 25,000 people in Ohio live with it. Local health departments are going out to communities and bringing awareness of HIV testing. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa was in Springfield with the Clark County Combined Health District.
  • SCOTUS abortion ruling affects Ohioans: A law outlawing abortions after six weeks of pregnancy went into effect not long after the US Supreme Court’s abortion ruling Friday. Some supporters of the ruling, including Gov. Mike DeWine, say they want to expand health care services to women and children. But that could be difficult. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
