WYSO Morning News Update: Roe v. Wade reaction widespread
Your WYSO Morning News Update for June 27, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Implications of SCOTUS abortion ruling: The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision striking down a constitutional right to abortion across the country is raising questions about the future of other rights established with court precedent, especially for advocates for same-sex relationships and for use of contraceptives by married couples and single people. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.
- More on the SCOTUS Roe v. Wade decision: Ohio’s six-week abortion ban is now in effect, after Ohio’s attorney general filed to lift a legal challenge to it after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled there’s no constitutional right to abortion and states can regulate it. And this weekend many Ohioans experienced a wide array of emotions. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports on the first weekend in Ohio without Roe v. Wade.
- Women’s Med Center of Dayton: The Women's Med Center of Dayton and Indianapolis issued a response to the Supreme Court's Friday ruling that overturns Roe V. Wade and returns the issue of abortion back to the states to decide.
Dr. Catherine Romanos with the center joined former Dayton Mayor and candidate for Ohio governor Nan Whaley in a press conference on Friday.
"I am really really scared for people already have a hard time getting to me who can’t take time out to travel who can’t pay for an abortion and don’t know where to turn and I’m afraid that they’re gonna do unsafe things," she said. "I’m afraid they’re gonna end up in jail and I’m afraid I don’t think anyone should be punished for trying to claim their bodily autonomy and have a family when they’re ready to have a family."
The center said they expect an influx of patients from Kentucky and other states where abortion became illegal today because of so called trigger laws enacted in their states.
The Women's Med Center said it will continue providing abortions for as long as they remain legal in Ohio and Indiana.