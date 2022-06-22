WYSO Morning News Update: Oregon District 'Clean up Day' scheduled

Antioch commencement returns

(WYSO) Antioch College will hold its first in-person commencement in two years this Saturday at 10 am. The ceremony will take place on the college’s “horseshoe lawn.” Nearly 30 students will graduate this weekend and almost half of them will graduate with honors.

This year’s keynote speaker is Emmett Schelling, the Executive Director of the Transgender Education Network of Texas. Schelling was recognized by TIME magazine as one of the year’s 100 most noteworthy pioneers for trans rights.

