WYSO Morning News Update: Oregon District 'Clean up Day' scheduled
Your WYSO Morning News Update for June 22, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- New PFAS guidelines issued
(WYSO) The United States Environmental Protection Agency released new Drinking Water Health Advisories for some PFAS chemicals last week. The so-called ‘forever chemicals’ are man-made and difficult to break down. That means PFAS sticks around for a long time in the water, in the soil – and in the human body. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter has more.
- Oregon District clean up
(WYSO) Volunteers will paint and clean up in the Oregon District this weekend. Participants will clean walkways and paint a mural. All are encouraged to bring paint brushes, trash bags, and gloves. The event will be Sunday starting at 10:45 on the Oregon District side of the U.S. Route 35 Pedestrian Bridge. The event is put on by ServeOhio. That’s a state commission that encourages volunteer service efforts in local communities.
Antioch commencement returns
(WYSO) Antioch College will hold its first in-person commencement in two years this Saturday at 10 am. The ceremony will take place on the college’s “horseshoe lawn.” Nearly 30 students will graduate this weekend and almost half of them will graduate with honors.
This year’s keynote speaker is Emmett Schelling, the Executive Director of the Transgender Education Network of Texas. Schelling was recognized by TIME magazine as one of the year’s 100 most noteworthy pioneers for trans rights.
Child and infant vaccinations
Dayton Children’s Hospital is now taking appointments for COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines for kids 6 months to 21 years old. The federal government just approved the shots for the youngest children this past weekend. Appointments are available at the Connor Child Health Pavilion, and the Kid Express locations in Springboro, Beavercreek, Mason, and West Chester. Visit Children’s Dayton DOT ORG to view availability dates and times.
And Greene County Public Health will offer the Moderna vaccine for children beginning Friday. Walk-ins are welcome at the Greene County clinics or you can make an appointment here.