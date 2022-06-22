© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

Greene CATS service changes coming in July

WYSO | By Garrett Reese
Published June 22, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT
A Greene CATS Yellow Line bus drives through Yellow Springs on a sunny afternoon.
Chris Welter
/
WYSO
A Greene CATS Yellow Line bus drives through Yellow Springs on a sunny afternoon.

Starting next month, Greene CATS Public Transit will eliminate its weekend service and expand weekday hours. Greene CATS will also change some route schedules and raise its fares.

Here are some details:

  • Weekday scheduled rides, which previously ended at 9 p.m., will be extended to 10 p.m.
  • Fares will increase from $1.50 to $2 on flex routes, from $3 to $4 for in-county scheduled rides and $6 to $8 for out-of-county scheduled rides
  • Changes will be implemented on July 1

The reason for the changes is threefold, according to the Executive Director of Greene CATS Ken Collier.

First, grant and emergency pandemic funding have run dry. The transit service also reports lower revenues, down 30% from past years. Collier said that’s because riders aren’t using their services to get to medical appointments.

“Now many of them are using tele-health services instead,” Collier said.

Another factor is a lack of drivers. Collier said that people that used to drive his vehicles are now driving for services like Amazon.

“We have tremendous competition now for drivers, particularly for those that require a CDL license,” he said. “Then, of course, the pay increases in the area for those jobs because of the demand.”

Collier said the changes starting in July should help make the staffing shortage more manageable.

He also said the changes were made with input from riders and drivers.

Tags

Local and Statewide News Greene CountyGreeneCatsTransportation
Garrett Reese
Garrett is a WYSO intern and graduate of University of Dayton. He spent time covering the Dayton area with WDTN Channel 2 News after the 2019 Memorial Day Tornado outbreak. It was around this time that he began listening to NPR and fell in love with radio-based journalism. Garrett graduated from UD in May of 2021 with his Bachelor’s in Communications with a focus in journalism and graduated in May of 2022 with his Master’s. While not working at WYSO, Garrett is an avid reader, loves to play video games, and hanging out with his friends.
See stories by Garrett Reese