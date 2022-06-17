Washington-Centerville Public Library unveils 'Creativity Commons'

The Washington-Centerville Public Library held a grand opening ceremony Thursday morning to celebrate its new Creativity Commons.

It’s a makerspace located in the Washington Township RecPlex featuring a variety of technological crafting tools like 3D printers, laser cutters, a heat press, and embroidery machines.

In fact, the giant scissors used to cut the ribbon at the ceremony were made at the center.

Bill Menker is the library’s patron services manager. He says Creativity Commons will benefit all sectors of the community – ranging from schools and families to local businesses.

"We have the tools and expertise in this space to turn ideas into reality," Menker said.

Building Creativity Commons cost around $50,000 dollars with funds coming from both tax dollars and private donors

Liz Fultz is the director of the Washington-Centerville Public Library. She says Creativity Commons will bring valuable resources to the community.

“Residents of Centreville and Washington Township tend to be technical, entrepreneurial and active learners,” said Fultz. “The nature of maker spaces correlates with these community values.”

Fultz also said the library and the RecPlex decided to partner up on the endeavor because the RecPlex had extra space and both institutions serve the same community.

The space is open to library card-holders of the Washington-Centerville Public Library. Any Ohio resident can get a library card for free.