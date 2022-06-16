WYSO Morning News Update: New CCW law doesn't apply to WPAFB
Your WYSO Morning News Update for June 16, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Teachers on reduced gun training WRAP
(Statehouse News Bureau) - Teachers unions and educators are voicing their concerns over a new law that reduces the amount of required training for school personnel to carry guns in schools. While Republican leaders say the law will increase safety, teachers claim it could have the opposite effect. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
- New CCW law doesn't apply at WFAFB
(WYSO) - Military officials say Ohio's new concealed carry law does not apply to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. That means concealed carrying of guns remains prohibited on the base. Certain base personnel can apply to transport and store their personally owned firearm in their vehicle. The new law – Senate Bill 215 – allows adults 21 and older to carry concealed firearms without training classes or background checks. The law also states that any Ohioan who is stopped by law enforcement while carrying a concealed handgun will no longer have to “promptly” inform the officer about his or her gun unless directly asked. The new law went into effect Monday.
- Cooling shelters
(WYSO) - Record-breaking high temperatures in the Miami Valley this week are leading people to seek relief from the heat. And with over 1,300 homes in the area still without power, many are without air conditioning. Several local recreation centers are operating this week as cooling centers, and WYSO’s Garrett Reese spoke with people staffing these centers.
- I-70 ramp closing
(WYSO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation will be closing the Interstate 70 westbound exit ramp to U.S. 68 northbound in Clark County. The ramp is expected to be closed for nearly two months for a bridge preservation project. The closure will begin next week on June 23. Construction is anticipated to be completed in the Fall of 2022. For more information about detours you can visit the ODOT website.
- Ohio sues biodigester company
(WYSO) - The State of Ohio is again suing a company that runs a Greene County biodigester. The suit alleges Renergy Incorporated violated Ohio EPA regulations. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter explains.