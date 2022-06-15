© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

Cooling centers open around Southwest Ohio

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published June 15, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT
Local cooling center 02.png
1 of 2  — Local cooling center 02.png
Local Cooling Centers 01.png
2 of 2  — Local Cooling Centers 01.png

Counties across Southwest Ohio open cooling centers for residents during the dangerously high temperatures.

Montgomery County -

  • Brookville:
    Fire Station 76: 775 East Upper Lewisburg-Salem Rd
    Until 9 p.m.

  • Dayton:
    The three Dayton recreation centers are serving as cooling centers and are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. The locations are:

    Greater Dayton Recreation Center: 2021 W. Third St.

    Northwest Recreation Center: 1600 Princeton Dr.

    Lohrey Recreation Center: 2366 Glenarm Ave.

  • Moraine:
    Payne Recreation Center: 3800 Main St. Monday - Friday: 7 a.m. -11 a.m. & 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

    Gerhardt Civic Center: 3050 Kreitzer Rd. Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

  • West Carrollton:
    The West Carrollton Civic Center: 300 E. Central Ave. Will be open during the day Tuesday and Wednesday into the early evening for anyone who needs to a cool place to rest and stay safe from the heat.
  • Washington Township:
    Washington Township RecPlex: 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd.
    6:00 a.m - 8:00 p.m. A cooling station will be offered to residents of Washington Twp. and Centerville. Residents can request access to air-conditioned rooms with table and chairs. For any questions, call the recreation center at 937-433-0130.

Greene County -

  • Sugarcreek Township:
    Emergency Cooling Center Sugarcreek Administration Building: 2090 Ferry Rd. Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Outlets available for charging devices.

    GCPL Community Libraries designated by the Red Cross and the Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management:

    Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. ;Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. ;Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

    Community Library Locations

    Beavercreek 3618 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, OH 45432 (937) 352-4001

    Cedarville 20 South Miller Street, Cedarville, OH 45314 (937) 352-4006

    Fairborn 1 East Main Street, Fairborn, OH 45324 (937) 878-9383

    Jamestown 86 Seaman Drive, Jamestown, OH 45335 (937) 352-4005

    Winters-Bellbrook 57 West Franklin Street, Bellbrook, OH 45305 (937) 352-4004

    Xenia 76 East Market Street, Xenia, OH 45385 (937) 352-4000

    Yellow Springs 415 Xenia Avenue, Yellow Springs, OH 45387 (937) 352-4003

Warren County -

  • New Carlisle:
    Carlisle Town Hall:
    3:30 p.m.

  • Franklin:
    Fire Dep’t Training Room: East 4th St.

    Franklin-Springboro Library: 44 East St.

Clark County -

Springfield Soup Kitchen: 830 W. Main St., Springfield
9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Meijer: 1500 Hillcrest Avenue, Springfield
6:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.

Walmart: 2100 N. Bechtle Ave., and 200 S. Tuttle Rd.
6:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Bethel Township’s Community Room: 3333 Lake Rd., Medway

New Carlisle Public Library: 111 E. Lake Ave., New Carlisle

All of Clark County’s Public Library locations

Butler County -

  • Monroe:

Police Department: 601 South Main St. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Library: 1 Tennessee Ave.
10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday - Thursday

Tags

Local and Statewide News Weather
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
See stories by Mike Frazier