Cooling centers open around Southwest Ohio
- Brookville:
Fire Station 76: 775 East Upper Lewisburg-Salem Rd
Until 9 p.m.
Dayton:
The three Dayton recreation centers are serving as cooling centers and are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. The locations are:
Greater Dayton Recreation Center: 2021 W. Third St.
Northwest Recreation Center: 1600 Princeton Dr.
Lohrey Recreation Center: 2366 Glenarm Ave.
Moraine:
Payne Recreation Center: 3800 Main St. Monday - Friday: 7 a.m. -11 a.m. & 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Gerhardt Civic Center: 3050 Kreitzer Rd. Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- West Carrollton:
The West Carrollton Civic Center: 300 E. Central Ave. Will be open during the day Tuesday and Wednesday into the early evening for anyone who needs to a cool place to rest and stay safe from the heat.
- Washington Township:
Washington Township RecPlex: 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd.
6:00 a.m - 8:00 p.m. A cooling station will be offered to residents of Washington Twp. and Centerville. Residents can request access to air-conditioned rooms with table and chairs. For any questions, call the recreation center at 937-433-0130.
Sugarcreek Township:
Emergency Cooling Center Sugarcreek Administration Building: 2090 Ferry Rd. Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Outlets available for charging devices.
GCPL Community Libraries designated by the Red Cross and the Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management:
Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. ;Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. ;Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Community Library Locations
Beavercreek 3618 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, OH 45432 (937) 352-4001
Cedarville 20 South Miller Street, Cedarville, OH 45314 (937) 352-4006
Fairborn 1 East Main Street, Fairborn, OH 45324 (937) 878-9383
Jamestown 86 Seaman Drive, Jamestown, OH 45335 (937) 352-4005
Winters-Bellbrook 57 West Franklin Street, Bellbrook, OH 45305 (937) 352-4004
Xenia 76 East Market Street, Xenia, OH 45385 (937) 352-4000
Yellow Springs 415 Xenia Avenue, Yellow Springs, OH 45387 (937) 352-4003
- New Carlisle:
Carlisle Town Hall:
3:30 p.m.
Franklin:
Fire Dep’t Training Room: East 4th St.
Franklin-Springboro Library: 44 East St.
Springfield Soup Kitchen: 830 W. Main St., Springfield
9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Meijer: 1500 Hillcrest Avenue, Springfield
6:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.
Walmart: 2100 N. Bechtle Ave., and 200 S. Tuttle Rd.
6:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Bethel Township’s Community Room: 3333 Lake Rd., Medway
New Carlisle Public Library: 111 E. Lake Ave., New Carlisle
All of Clark County’s Public Library locations
- Monroe:
Police Department: 601 South Main St. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Library: 1 Tennessee Ave.
10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday - Thursday