Update: Cooling centers open around Southwest Ohio

Update: Counties across Southwest Ohio open cooling centers for residents during the dangerously high temperatures.

Record-breaking high temperatures in the Miami Valley this week are leading people to seek relief from the heat. And with over 1,300 homes in the area still without power, many are without air conditioning. Several local recreation centers are operating this week as cooling centers, and WYSO’s Garrett Reese spoke with people staffing these centers.

With heat index values up to 107 degrees in Dayton, many are at risk for heat related illnesses.

The Dayton Department of Recreation canceled all sports related activities for the day due to the heat. Instead, several of the recreation centers in and around the city are open to help people cool off.

David Corbitt is a recreation aide supervisor with the City of Dayton Department of Recreation.

He is at the Lohrey Recreation Center, and wants people to know that air conditioning, bottled water, and cold showers are available there.

"The city has done a tremendous job in making this opportunity available to everyone. There's no cost to come in and cool off," Corbitt said. "We just want to let everybody know that there is a place to go. You do not have to be in the heat."

Corbitt also said are welcome with open arms at Lohrey and any other facility functioning as a cooling center.

You can find a list of cooling centers below:

Montgomery County -

Brookville:

Fire Station 76: 775 East Upper Lewisburg-Salem Rd

Fire Station 76: 775 East Upper Lewisburg-Salem Rd Until 9 p.m. Dayton:

The three Dayton recreation centers are serving as cooling centers and are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. The locations are: Greater Dayton Recreation Center: 2021 W. Third St. Northwest Recreation Center: 1600 Princeton Dr. Lohrey Recreation Center: 2366 Glenarm Ave.

Moraine:

Payne Recreation Center: 3800 Main St. Monday - Friday: 7 a.m. -11 a.m. & 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Gerhardt Civic Center: 3050 Kreitzer Rd. Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

West Carrollton:

The West Carrollton Civic Center: 300 E. Central Ave. Will be open during the day Tuesday and Wednesday into the early evening for anyone who needs to a cool place to rest and stay safe from the heat.

Washington Township:

Washington Township RecPlex: 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd.

6:00 a.m - 8:00 p.m. A cooling station will be offered to residents of Washington Twp. and Centerville. Residents can request access to air-conditioned rooms with table and chairs. For any questions, call the recreation center at 937-433-0130.

Greene County -

Sugarcreek Township:

Emergency Cooling Center Sugarcreek Administration Building: 2090 Ferry Rd. Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Outlets available for charging devices. GCPL Community Libraries designated by the Red Cross and the Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management:

Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. ;Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. ;Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Community Library Locations

Beavercreek 3618 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, OH 45432 (937) 352-4001

Cedarville 20 South Miller Street, Cedarville, OH 45314 (937) 352-4006

Fairborn 1 East Main Street, Fairborn, OH 45324 (937) 878-9383

Jamestown 86 Seaman Drive, Jamestown, OH 45335 (937) 352-4005

Winters-Bellbrook 57 West Franklin Street, Bellbrook, OH 45305 (937) 352-4004

Xenia 76 East Market Street, Xenia, OH 45385 (937) 352-4000

Yellow Springs 415 Xenia Avenue, Yellow Springs, OH 45387 (937) 352-4003

Warren County -

New Carlisle:

Carlisle Town Hall:

Carlisle Town Hall: 3:30 p.m. Franklin:

Fire Dep’t Training Room: East 4th St. Franklin-Springboro Library: 44 East St.

Clark County -

Springfield Soup Kitchen: 830 W. Main St., Springfield

9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Meijer: 1500 Hillcrest Avenue, Springfield

6:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.

Walmart: 2100 N. Bechtle Ave., and 200 S. Tuttle Rd.

6:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Bethel Township’s Community Room: 3333 Lake Rd., Medway

New Carlisle Public Library: 111 E. Lake Ave., New Carlisle

All of Clark County’s Public Library locations

Butler County -

Monroe:

Police Department: 601 South Main St. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Library: 1 Tennessee Ave.

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday - Thursday