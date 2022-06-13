WYSO Morning News Update: Communities in Montgomery County ask for state funding to demolish 'zombie' buildings in the area

Your WYSO Morning News Update for June 13, 2022, with Mike Frazier:

One redistricting Case dismissed; others still pending

(Statehouse News Bureau) - The Ohio Supreme Court has dismissed a redistricting-related case after a Democratic politician reached an agreement with a local board of elections and the secretary of state’s office. While that matter was settled, several other issues related to the redistricting saga are still pending. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

Renacci election spending

(AP) - Records show Republican former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci spent as much as $12 million in his failed primary bid against Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Only about $290,000 of that was from outside donors. Some of Renacci's spending may have included repayments of nearly $15 million in personal loans. Post-primary campaign finance reports filed Friday show DeWine spent $6.8 million during the primary season. He heads into the fall with nearly $7 million on hand. That's 10 times what Democratic rival and former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley reports. Whaley reported raising over $1 million as of June 3.

OSU study – brain scans predict political ideology

(State House News Bureau) - Researchers often can look at factors like education or income level, family ties and more to get a sense of what your political ideology might be. But as Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports, an OSU study shows brain scans are a more accurate predictor of political ideologies.

Columbus mall shooting

(AP) - A man was killed in a shooting at a mall in Columbus over the weekend. Columbus police Sgt. Joe Albert said officers were called to the Mall at Tuttle Crossing at 2:40 p.m. Sunday and found a male shooting victim inside a shoe store. He was later pronounced dead just after 3 p.m. that afternoon. One person, believed to be the suspect, was taken into custody. Albert said the shooting was an isolated one and not an active shooting that targeted random people. The Columbus Dispatch reports that the shooter surrendered. Police did not release any information on a motive. The mall was cleared and remained closed for the day.

Montgomery County Land Bank

(WYSO) - Eleven communities in Montgomery County have asked for statewide funding to demolish buildings and revitalize properties in the area. The Montgomery County Land Bank is facilitating the applications and will handle the proposed demolition work. Cities in Montgomery County only need to raise 12.5% of the funding for the proposed projects. The rest will be provided by the state and the land bank. The non-profit is waiting to find out if the nearly 15 million dollars it requested will be approved.