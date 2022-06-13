Southwest Ohio sees dangerously high heat index

Hot and potentially dangerous weather is coming to the Miami Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The heat index could hit 105 degrees. The heat index is a combination of the air temperature and the relative humidity — it measures how hot it feels.

Public health agencies in the region say it’s important to stay cool and hydrated in hot and humid conditions like this. If you have to be outside, drink plenty of water and limit the amount of activity you do. When the heat index is as high as it’s predicted, it can be dangerous — you should seek out air conditioning right away.

Greene County Public Health suggests the following:

Stay cool

Stay in air-conditioned buildings. Local libraries are great places to escape the heat.

Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.

Limit outdoor activity, especially midday when it is the hottest part of the day and avoid direct sunlight.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Take cool showers or baths to lower your body temperature.

Adjust blinds, shades, curtains and awnings to keep out the sun.

Check on at-risk friends, family and neighbors at least twice a day.

Children and pets should not be left unattended in closed vehicles. Temperatures can reach dangerous levels rapidly.

Stay hydrated

Drink more than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink

For more information visit your county's website.