WYSO Morning News Update: Experts say 5 tornadoes touched down in Southwest Ohio
Your WYSO Morning News Update for June 10, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Severe weather recap
(WYSO) - The National Weather Service says five tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Southwest Ohio. An EF1 tornado hit southeast Darke County west of route 49, with wind speeds estimated at 100 MPH. A few farm structures were damaged from that twister. The same storm later spawned an EF2 tornado that tracked from West Milton to Tipp City, where a Meijer distribution center near 1-75 sustained major damage. And that tornado that damaged the Meijer facility had wind speeds estimated at 120 MPH. The same storm spawned an EF1 tornado in Clark County that first touched down southwest of North Hampton, then traveled east across the northern Springfield metro area to just west of Pleasant Township. Hundreds of trees and some buildings were damaged along the storm’s path, including in Buck Creek State Park and the Springfield Country Club. That storm’s top wind speed is estimated at 90 MPH. Weak tornadoes also touched down four miles north of Urbana, and near Sardinia in Brown County, about 30 miles east of Cincinnati. No injuries were reported from any of the storms.
- Businesses damaged by tornadoes
(WYSO) - Cleanup continues after tornadoes touched down in Clark and Miami Counties Wednesday. But the Miami County Emergency Management Agency can’t do much for the businesses affected in Tipp City. As a government agency, they respond to residential damage, but not damage done to private businesses. Joel Smith is the director. He says most residential areas in Tipp City were spared from extensive damage, but some businesses took a direct hit. "If you've seen the pictures, you know, a pretty hefty side of the Meijer distribution facility was damaged. And all I can say is that it certainly will be costly, but it's not something that I'm directly involved with because they’re businesses," Smith said. At its peak, the tornado was rated an EF level 2. That means winds got up to 120 miles per hour. No injuries or deaths were reported.
- Anti-trans sports bill
(Statehouse News Bureau) - Democratic lawmakers in Ohio are blasting language in a bill that bans transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports. The measure includes a requirement for student athletes to be subjected to an invasive exam if someone lodges a complaint questioning their gender. House Republicans passed a bill that would ban transgender women from participating in women’s sports. Included in the bill is language that allows for anyone to dispute an athlete’s sex. If that happens, the athlete must prove their sex through several steps including an “internal and external reproductive anatomy” exam. Democratic Rep. Jessica Miranda, a survivor of child sexual abuse, slammed this language.
- Welcome Stadium renovation
(WYSO) - Officials from Dayton Public Schools and the city of Dayton broke ground on Welcome Stadium renovations today. The stadium overhaul will cost an estimated $11 million. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more. Dayton school officials, Dayton Mayor Jeffery Mims, and student athletes gathered at Welcome Stadium this morning. They came together to celebrate the past of the stadium and its future. It will receive a new track, a new turf field, and additions to make it more accessible. It will also feature a Dayton schools hall of fame to honor the history of the athletics program and the district. Will Smith is the Dayton Board of Education president. "Our children need to see the greatness that they come from," Smith said. And not only that, it's not just going on and being great in athletics, but Dayton Public Schools has their fathers; their mothers; their aunts; their uncles; their grandmothers; their mentors. People that have walked the halls have been our mayors, our judges. That’s what Dayton Public Schools is. Smith says this renovation will not only bring revenue for the school district and its athletics, but for the community as a whole. He did not elaborate on specifics.