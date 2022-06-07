WYSO Morning News Update: Mike DeWine asks USDA for waivers help WIC families
Your WYSO Morning News Update for June 7, 2022 with Mike Frazier:
- Group opposing mandatory vaccines is taking another approach
(Statehouse News Bureau) - Last year, about this time, opponents of vaccine mandates were protesting at the Statehouse, pressuring lawmakers to pass legislation that would do away with vaccine requirements. As COVID regulations have lifted, the push to do away with vaccine mandates became quieter. But Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports opponents of vaccine requirements are not giving up.
- Waivers for WIC families
(WVXU) - Ohio is working with the USDA to temporarily remove requirements for families enrolled in WIC who use special prescription formula. Currently, a WIC participant can only purchase the specific brand that is prescribed. Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff urged families across Ohio not to dilute or make their own baby formula during the nationwide shortage. "We are emphasizing to parents to use formula that is commercially available as directed because that’s what is safest for your baby," Dr. Vanderhoff said. Governor Mike DeWine’s (R-OH) administration is asking the USDA for a waiver. That would let families buy prescription formulas regardless of brands and without having to renew prescriptions with their medical providers.
- DPS Groundbreaking ceremony
(WYSO) - The Dayton Public School District is holding a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday to mark the start of a renovation project at Welcome Stadium. The improvements will update the facility, replace the track and field, and increase accessibility. After the upgrade, the facility will meet the standards of a Division III college stadium. More information will be shared at the event on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Welcome Stadium.
- UD books finalists
(WYSO) - Two books inspired by the University of Dayton’s Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop are finalists in the 2022 International Book Awards. Sisters! Bonded by Love and Laughter is a story collection that received recognition in the humor category. One Heart with Courage by Teri Rizvi was a non-fiction finalist. Rizvi is the founder and director of the workshop. The Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop at UD focuses on humor and human interest writing.
- Springfield summer manufacturing camp
(WYSO) - A new summer manufacturing camp for middle schoolers in Springfield started today. The theme for the first week is “Technology Sampling.”