Ohio's local and statewide politicians react to mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas

Local leaders and politicians in Ohio are reacting after an 18 year old gunman shot and killed multiple children and at least one teacher at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

Live updates from NPR: Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting

Dayton's mayor Jeffery Mims Jr. said "enough is enough."

Enough has been enough. Our legislators continue to fail our families and communities by doing nothing to prevent this senseless and horrific violence.



The time to act and save lives is immediately. — Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims, Jr. (@MayorMims) May 25, 2022

Governor Mike DeWine (R-OH) sent out the following statement:

Governor DeWine issued the following statement regarding today's tragedy in Texas. pic.twitter.com/7AowO2J0id — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 24, 2022

Former Mayor of Dayton Nan Whaley said, "It doesn't have to be this way":

Yesterday, I called the mayor of Uvalde to offer my condolences and any support or advice he needs.



Last week, I called the mayor of Buffalo.



Since the mass shooting in Dayton in 2019, I've made more calls like this to mayors than I can count.



It doesn't have to be this way. — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) May 25, 2022

Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) made a statement via social media:

My heart goes out to the families of the victims of this horrible tragedy in Uvalde. Our nation mourns for the innocent children, teacher, and all those affected by this senseless act of violence. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) May 25, 2022

Ohio GOP Senate nominee JD Vance issued a statement on Twitter:

.@JDVance1 Issues Statement on School Shooting in Uvalde



“Many will grasp for easy solutions, as they often do in moments like these. We should first learn the full truth, but whatever we learn, many will call for large scale gun confiscation. This approach would be a mistake... pic.twitter.com/7Fs7QnperA — JD Vance for U.S. Senate Press (@JDVancePress) May 25, 2022

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) wants to know "How many times are we going to allow this to happen?":

How many times are we going to allow this to happen?

⁰I'm at a loss. The inaction of a handful of politicians in Washington and state legislatures continues to cost us lives, mass shooting after mass shooting.



My heart is with the victims' families in Uvalde. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 25, 2022

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan tweeted the following: