Local and Statewide News

Ohio's local and statewide politicians react to mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas

WYSO | By Desmond Winton-Finklea
Published May 25, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT
Crime scene promo
iStockphoto.com

Local leaders and politicians in Ohio are reacting after an 18 year old gunman shot and killed multiple children and at least one teacher at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

Live updates from NPR: Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting

Dayton's mayor Jeffery Mims Jr. said "enough is enough."

Governor Mike DeWine (R-OH) sent out the following statement:

Former Mayor of Dayton Nan Whaley said, "It doesn't have to be this way":

Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) made a statement via social media:

Ohio GOP Senate nominee JD Vance issued a statement on Twitter:

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) wants to know "How many times are we going to allow this to happen?":

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan tweeted the following:

