Local and Statewide News

WYSO Morning News Update: Ohio mapmakers fight over contempt threat; federal hearing to determine how much three major pharmacy chains must pay for damages caused during opioid epidemic

WYSO | By Mike Frazier,
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Published May 13, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT
Prescription opioids like OxyContin flooded Missouri during the past six years.
According to the Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences website, "Ohio is considered 'ground zero' for the opioid epidemic devastating the nation. There were 3,050 deaths in Ohio due to opioids in 2015, ranking Ohio number one in the nation."

Your WYSO Morning News Update for May 13, 2022, with Mike Frazier:

  • Baby formula shortage
    (Statehouse News Bureau) — The nationwide shortage of baby formula is stressing families out, including those that depend on public assistance to pay for it. Statehouse News Bureau correspondent Jo Ingles reports Delaware County resident Kate Yonkura is a foster mom to an 8 month old infant. He is enrolled in a public assistance program that pays for his formula but Yonkura has had to drive to several places out of her county to find it. “I actually found my formula that I needed. I filled my shopping cart up and when I got to the check out counter, I was not allowed to buy everything that I had in my cart," Yonkura said. Yonkura also said many low-income moms can’t drive around or spend extra money. The Ohio Department of Health says it will be flexible on its rules on number of and size of formula containers that can be purchased in the WIC program.
  • Bail reform measures in motion
    (Statehouse News Bureau) — A proposed statewide ballot issue to change Ohio's constitutional laws on bail is gaining momentum. The resolution is moving as lawmakers consider other changes to the pre-trial detentions system. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports a House committee passed a resolution that would amend the state constitution to say judges must consider public safety when setting cash bail. Supporters say this will keep dangerous people behind bars. But opponents, which includes a coalition of liberal and conservative groups, say public safety should instead be assessed through a pre-trial hearing. Democratic Representative David Leland has a bipartisan bill to expand that process for judges. "Additional authority and additional tools to protect the public from people who may be a threat to an individual person or the community," Leland said. Republican lawmakers in favor of the ballot issue say it's in response to a recent supreme court ruling that said public safety must not be considered when setting bail.
  • Cicada Stragglers
    (Dayton Daily News) — Don’t be surprised if you spot a pair of red eyes or hear a cicada’s song this year. That’s because some stragglers from last year’s Brood X are expected to make an appearance in the Miami Valley. And they could be spotted in the area as early as next week. But instead of the billions that showed up last year, the number of cicadas this year will probably be in the hundreds. The Brood X group that was around last summer comes every 17 years.

Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Desmond Winton-Finklea, an avid listener to NPR, is WYSO’s Digital Content Editor. He oversees digital communications platforms, including its websites, apps, streams, emails and social media accounts. Desmond has attended Central State University and the International College of Broadcasting. Hired directly out of school, he began working for Dayton-area television stations as a multimedia specialist and an editor of video, audio and digital content. Desmond aims to use his plethora of experience and knowledge to expand WYSO’s digital presence.
