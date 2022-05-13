WYSO Evening News Update: The Who return to Southwest Ohio; ‘Elcipse season’ at Cincinnati Observatory and…more
Your WYSO Evening News Update for May 13, 2022, with Jerry Kenny:
- Breastfeeding isn’t an option for everyone during formula shortage
(Ideastream) — Nationwide, some parents are having trouble finding baby formula. That's leading some to question why mothers don't breastfeed, but UH Rainbow Babies and Children pediatrician Dr. Lauren Beene says that's not an option for everyone. She says some women just aren't able to produce milk, or they don't produce enough. An Ideastream Public Media search of local stores shows there is some product available on shelves at stores like Walmart and Target, but Beene says it's harder to find if you're looking for a specific brand name. She recommends trying another brand if you can't find your usual baby formula.
- Ohio Redistricting Commission may be held in contempt
(Statehouse News Bureau) — Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports that the Ohio Supreme Court is considering a motion that calls for members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission to be held in contempt. Republicans commissioners filed their dispute saying the court doesn’t have the authority to hold them in contempt, while Democratic commissioners argued otherwise.
- The Who return to Cincinnati
(WVXU) — Rock band The Who returns to Cincinnati this weekend, more than 40 years after eleven people were killed during a crush to get into the arena where the group was performing. WVXU's Tana Weingartner reports for the Ohio Newsroom.
- Guy Bradley Award winner
(WYSO) — Kandy Klosterman is a Wildlife Investigator with the state of Ohio. And she’s this year’s recipient of the Guy Bradley Award– a nationwide recognition for people whose careers demonstrate outstanding commitment to wildlife law enforcement, forensics, and investigation.
- ‘Eclipse season’
(WVXU) — 177 days ago, the earth passed between the sun and the moon, creating a lunar eclipse for about three and a half hours. This weekend, it happens again. Dean Regas at the Cincinnati Observatory says we're in "eclipse season." Regas said after the lunar eclipse this November, we'll go through a period with only partial eclipses. The earth's shadow will start to appear on the moon Sunday night a little before 10:30 p.m., and will be done just before 2 a.m..