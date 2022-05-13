© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

WYSO Evening News Update: The Who return to Southwest Ohio; ‘Elcipse season’ at Cincinnati Observatory and…more

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney,
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Published May 13, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT
An eclipse of the moon
Jon Sullivan
/
Wikimedia Commons

Your WYSO Evening News Update for May 13, 2022, with Jerry Kenny:

  • Breastfeeding isn’t an option for everyone during formula shortage
    (Ideastream) — Nationwide, some parents are having trouble finding baby formula. That's leading some to question why mothers don't breastfeed, but UH Rainbow Babies and Children pediatrician Dr. Lauren Beene says that's not an option for everyone. She says some women just aren't able to produce milk, or they don't produce enough. An Ideastream Public Media search of local stores shows there is some product available on shelves at stores like Walmart and Target, but Beene says it's harder to find if you're looking for a specific brand name. She recommends trying another brand if you can't find your usual baby formula.
  • The Who return to Cincinnati
    (WVXU) — Rock band The Who returns to Cincinnati this weekend, more than 40 years after eleven people were killed during a crush to get into the arena where the group was performing. WVXU's Tana Weingartner reports for the Ohio Newsroom.
  • ‘Eclipse season’
    (WVXU) — 177 days ago, the earth passed between the sun and the moon, creating a lunar eclipse for about three and a half hours. This weekend, it happens again. Dean Regas at the Cincinnati Observatory says we're in "eclipse season." Regas said after the lunar eclipse this November, we'll go through a period with only partial eclipses. The earth's shadow will start to appear on the moon Sunday night a little before 10:30 p.m., and will be done just before 2 a.m..

