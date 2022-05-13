Ohio wildlife investigator receives national recognition

Kandy Klosterman is a Wildlife Investigator with the state of Ohio. and this week, it was announced that she is the recipient of the Guy Bradley Award– a nationwide recognition for people whose careers demonstrate outstanding commitment to wildlife law enforcement, forensics, and investigation.

Kandy Klosterman has handled high-profile wildlife cases in Ohio ranging from illegal animal transportation to illegitimate hunting guide services.

Now, she’s adding being the first Ohioan to receive the Guy Bradley Award to her list of achievements.

Klosterman is an advocate for getting more women into the male-dominated agency. And she hopes this award will help her cause.

“Winning the award gives me a platform. I hope the women out there that do see this are inspired,”Klosterman said.

Klosterman received the award at the Ohio Wildlife Diversity Conference this week in Columbus. She’s been with the Ohio Division of Wildlife for 28 years.