WYSO Morning News Update: May 9, 2022
WYSO Morning News Update for May 9, 2022:
- Democrats propose constitutional amendment for abortion rights
(Statehouse News Bureau) - Democratic state lawmakers are proposing an amendment to the state’s constitution that would guarantee a right to abortion and contraception. They say they want to guarantee rights for abortion and birth control in Ohio, after a Supreme Court draft opinion published on the eve of the Primary Election showed Roe v. Wade will be overturned. Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan (D-Youngstown) says the constitutional amendment she’s sponsoring with three other Democrats in the House and Senate is needed. “This is a clarion call and I think women are freaked out about it. Think about losing your constitutional rights. It’s unprecedented," Lepore-Hagan said. The Democratic women sponsoring the amendment admit it could be a long shot to get the bill passed through the Republican dominated legislature but they say if that doesn’t happen, they want to collect signatures to put it before Ohio voters.
- Ohio State University says a second student has died after reportedly overdosing last week (WOSU) - There was a study conducted in 2018 by the OSU Office of Student Life and the College of Pharmacy. It looked at non-medical prescription drug use at colleges across the country. The study found that 15 percent of students surveyed reported misusing stimulants like Adderall. Molly Downing, a senior lecturer in the OSU College of Pharmacy gave her analysis. “Medications are not magic bullets, right? There’s this range of drug effects and when we take medications that aren’t prescribed for us, we start to increase the chance that we may experience risks that are naturally associated with those medications," Downing said. The university hasn't said the exact cause of death of the two students, but they did issue a statement warning about the dangers of fentanyl-laced Adderall.
- Former congressman Tony Hall was honored Saturday with the Dayton Peace Prize
(Dayton Daily News) - The prize has been given out since the Dayton Peace Accord was signed in 1995 at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. That accord ended hostilities that ravaged Europe’s Bosnia region during the early nineties. Hall has been working on solving issues related to hunger for several decades in the Miami Valley and around the world. “I do it because my faith tells me to do it and I do it because I feel that it’s right and when I go to bed at night sometimes I am able to say ‘It's been a good day. I helped some people,'" Hall said. Hall is the first Ohioan to receive the award. Past recipients include former President Bill Clinton, Ambassador Richard Holbrooke, and Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
- Two organizations are partnering to offer mobile health care and groceries at several Dayton-area locations starting this month
(WYSO) - According to a recent press release, Premiere Community Health’s Mobile Clinic Program will provide free screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood glucose. A lifestyle coach will be available to discuss ways to improve health as well. And the Homefull Mobile Grocery Store will provide locally-sourced fruits and vegetables, along with dairy, meat, pantry staples, and household items. The dates, times, and locations for the mobile clinic and store pop-ups are listed at homefull.org/mobile-grocery.