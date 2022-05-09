WYSO Evening News Update: May 9, 2022
Your WYSO Evening News Update for May 9, 2022:
- Ex-fraternity president pleads guilty in deadly hazing case
(AP) — A former fraternity president has pleaded guilty in the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student. Daylen Dunson, of Cleveland, pleaded guilty Thursday to several charges, including reckless homicide and tampering with evidence. The charges stem from the March 2021 death of Stone Foltz, a 20-year-old sophomore from Delaware, Ohio. Authorities have said Foltz died from alcohol poisoning after a fraternity initiation event where he was allegedly hazed into drinking an entire bottle of alcohol. He was found unconscious by a roommate after members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity dropped him off at his apartment. Foltz died three days after he was put on life support. Six people have now pleaded guilty in the case.
- Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on heartbeat bill
(The Statehouse News Bureau) — Ohio will almost certainly have strict limitations on abortion if the US Supreme Court does as a leaked draft opinion indicates overturning Roe v. Wade. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler says that’s even if Republican lawmakers haven’t passed the so-called “trigger ban” on abortion that they’re considering
- Healthcare and grocery access
(WYSO) — Two organizations are partnering to offer mobile health care and groceries at several Dayton-area locations starting this month. Premiere Community Health’s Mobile Clinic Program will provide free screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood glucose. A lifestyle coach will be available to discuss ways to improve health as well. And The Homefull Mobile Grocery Store will provide locally-sourced fruits and vegetables, along with dairy, meat, pantry staples, and household items. The dates, times, and locations for the mobile clinic and store pop-ups are listed at their website.
- High-school aviation student visits HBCU
(WYSO) — This weekend a teenager from Chicago made a solo flight into Greene County. He’s here to visit Wilberforce university — an HBCU that he says played a significant role in the history of Black aviation.