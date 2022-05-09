© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

WYSO Evening News Update: May 9, 2022

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney,
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Published May 9, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT
L-R Ohio Auditor Dave Yost, Representative Shane Wilkin, Representative Bob Peterson
Your WYSO Evening News Update for May 9, 2022:

  • Ex-fraternity president pleads guilty in deadly hazing case
    (AP) A former fraternity president has pleaded guilty in the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student. Daylen Dunson, of Cleveland, pleaded guilty Thursday to several charges, including reckless homicide and tampering with evidence. The charges stem from the March 2021 death of Stone Foltz, a 20-year-old sophomore from Delaware, Ohio. Authorities have said Foltz died from alcohol poisoning after a fraternity initiation event where he was allegedly hazed into drinking an entire bottle of alcohol. He was found unconscious by a roommate after members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity dropped him off at his apartment. Foltz died three days after he was put on life support. Six people have now pleaded guilty in the case.
  • Healthcare and grocery access
    (WYSO) Two organizations are partnering to offer mobile health care and groceries at several Dayton-area locations starting this month. Premiere Community Health’s Mobile Clinic Program will provide free screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood glucose.  A lifestyle coach will be available to discuss ways to improve health as well. And The Homefull Mobile Grocery Store will provide locally-sourced fruits and vegetables, along with dairy, meat, pantry staples, and household items. The dates, times, and locations for the mobile clinic and store pop-ups are listed at their website.

Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Desmond Winton-Finklea, an avid listener to NPR, is WYSO’s Digital Content Editor. He oversees digital communications platforms, including its websites, apps, streams, emails and social media accounts. Desmond has attended Central State University and the International College of Broadcasting. Hired directly out of school, he began working for Dayton-area television stations as a multimedia specialist and an editor of video, audio and digital content. Desmond aims to use his plethora of experience and knowledge to expand WYSO’s digital presence.
