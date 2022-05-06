WYSO Morning News Update: May 6, 2022
WYSO Morning News Update for May 6, 2019:
- Ohio Redistricting Resubmits Rejected Maps
(Statehouse News Bureau) - The Ohio Redistricting Commission failed to comply with a court-ordered deadline to adopt new state legislative district maps. Instead, the Republican majority voted to resubmit plans that have already been rejected by the Ohio Supreme Court.
- Ohio Democrats sue DeWine over FirstEnergy over HB 6 records
(State House News Bureau) - The Ohio Democratic Party has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration, saying they’re breaking the state’s public records law in turning over documents with information blacked out. The lawsuit demands those documents related to the House Bill 6 corruption scandal be turned over without the redactions.
- Joe Biden visits Hamilton, Ohio
(WVXU) - The president is expected in Hamilton this afternoon where he'll tour the global headquarters of a specialty metals company.
Gem City Mamas at the market
(WYSO) - Yesterday, the Gem City Market launched Mamas at the Market. The program provides community resources to new and expecting mothers.
One of them being helping eligible women sign up for WIC benefits at the market. Emma Smales is with Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County. She says more access to resources means better health outcomes early on for new mothers.
"We know that providing nutritious food during pregnancy is important," Smales said. "It can prevent things like hypertension or gestational diabetes. And when we prevent those things, it means healthy births and lower our maternal mortality rate."
Mamas at the Market will be every Thursday at the Gem City Market.