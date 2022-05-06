© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

WYSO Morning News Update: May 6, 2022

WYSO | By Mike Frazier,
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Published May 6, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT
Gem City Market began accepting WIC vouchers for qualifying purchases. It also launched Mamas at the Market, a program in collaboration with Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County

WYSO Morning News Update for May 6, 2019:

  • Gem City Mamas at the market
    (WYSO) - Yesterday, the Gem City Market launched Mamas at the Market. The program provides community resources to new and expecting mothers.

    One of them being helping eligible women sign up for WIC benefits at the market. Emma Smales is with Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County. She says more access to resources means better health outcomes early on for new mothers.

    "We know that providing nutritious food during pregnancy is important," Smales said. "It can prevent things like hypertension or gestational diabetes. And when we prevent those things, it means healthy births and lower our maternal mortality rate."

    Mamas at the Market will be every Thursday at the Gem City Market.

