May 3 Election Information

It’s election day in Ohio, but this primary is unlike any the state has ever seen. This year there will be two primary elections.

On today’s ballot are statewide races for governor and lieutenant governor, U.S. congressional seats and local issues. Ohio’s second primary is set to take place August 2 and include races for state legislative positions.

This is a result of Ohio’s Redistricting Commission being unable to create legislative maps on time. Ohio’s Supreme Court has rejected four sets of submitted maps for unconstitutionally favoring Republicans.

Some officials say they are concerned that two primaries could be confusing to voters. Montgomery County resident Jamie Jenks says he agrees. Jenks voted today at Sinclair Community College’s South Campus.

"Hopefully they get it figured out and make it fair for everyone," she said. "It’s important who we put in office.I’m out here to show my support for that."

For more information election night results, visit your county's board of elections website or visit the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.

ELECTION DAY VOTING INFO FOR MAY 3 PRIMARY:

May 3 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

CHECK YOUR VOTER REGISTRATION:

https://voterlookup.ohiosos.gov/voterlookup.aspx

FIND YOUR POLLING LOCATION:

https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/polling-location/

FIND YOUR SAMPLE BALLOT:

https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/sample-ballot/