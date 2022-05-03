© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

May 3 Election Information

WYSO | By Desmond Winton-Finklea,
Claire Myree
Published May 3, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT
Election Info Picture
Desmond Winton-Finklea
/
WYSO

It’s election day in Ohio, but this primary is unlike any the state has ever seen. This year there will be two primary elections.

On today’s ballot are statewide races for governor and lieutenant governor, U.S. congressional seats and local issues. Ohio’s second primary is set to take place August 2 and include races for state legislative positions.

This is a result of Ohio’s Redistricting Commission being unable to create legislative maps on time. Ohio’s Supreme Court has rejected four sets of submitted maps for unconstitutionally favoring Republicans.

Some officials say they are concerned that two primaries could be confusing to voters. Montgomery County resident Jamie Jenks says he agrees. Jenks voted today at Sinclair Community College’s South Campus.

"Hopefully they get it figured out and make it fair for everyone," she said. "It’s important who we put in office.I’m out here to show my support for that."

For more information election night results, visit your county's board of elections website or visit the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.

ELECTION DAY VOTING INFO FOR MAY 3 PRIMARY:

May 3 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

CHECK YOUR VOTER REGISTRATION:

https://voterlookup.ohiosos.gov/voterlookup.aspx

FIND YOUR POLLING LOCATION:

https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/polling-location/

FIND YOUR SAMPLE BALLOT:

https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/sample-ballot/

Tags

Local and Statewide News Government & PoliticsElectionsVotingOhio PoliticsBoard of ElectionsStatewide News
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Desmond Winton-Finklea, an avid listener to NPR, is WYSO’s Digital Content Editor. He oversees digital communications platforms, including its websites, apps, streams, emails and social media accounts. Desmond has attended Central State University and the International College of Broadcasting. Hired directly out of school, he began working for Dayton-area television stations as a multimedia specialist and an editor of video, audio and digital content. Desmond aims to use his plethora of experience and knowledge to expand WYSO’s digital presence.
See stories by Desmond Winton-Finklea
Claire Myree
See stories by Claire Myree