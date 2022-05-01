© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

WYSO Weekend: May 1, 2022

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published May 1, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT
WW - Sun Clouds.jpeg

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

Jerry and Music Director, Juliet Fromholt remember Shakin' Dave Hussong, host of Hall of Fame Blues on WYSO for 37 years, who died last Sunday at the age of 76. The segment features audio of Dave, and includes a clip from his show featuring Noah Wotherspoon, Rob Thaxton and Josh Gonzalez, in the WYSO studios for the April 2014 edition of Shake's Hall Pass. The trio performed a variety of blues tunes, even getting Shakin' Dave himself to sit in on the final song.

Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church is celebrating its 150th birthday this year. Located in what is now suburban Huber Heights, when it was founded in 1871, the landscape and lifestyle of the people living there were very different. Over the years the church has gone through lots of organizational and denominational changes but it has persevered.

Executive Director of the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO, Neenah Ellis, is back to talk about this week's selections:

  • Studio Visit A series about contemporary artists in the Miami Valley and the ideas that inspire their work. Today, we explore how things change over time, especially in the time of COVID, with producer Susan Byrnes as she visits with artist Tess Cortes in Kettering.
  • River Speaks: An Oral History of the Little Miami River - Featuring stories about the health of the river, its place in our local culture and history and the wildlife and the humans who’ve made the river their home. The interviews were gathered by volunteers from the Little Miami River Watershed Network – and they were made into our radio series by WYSO producer Jason Reynolds. In this episode, we hear from Guy Jones of the Miami Valley Council for Native Americans.

Bill Felker wraps up our program with Poor Will's Almanack.

Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
