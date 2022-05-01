WYSO Weekend: May 1, 2022

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

Jerry and Music Director, Juliet Fromholt remember Shakin' Dave Hussong, host of Hall of Fame Blues on WYSO for 37 years, who died last Sunday at the age of 76. The segment features audio of Dave, and includes a clip from his show featuring Noah Wotherspoon, Rob Thaxton and Josh Gonzalez, in the WYSO studios for the April 2014 edition of Shake's Hall Pass. The trio performed a variety of blues tunes, even getting Shakin' Dave himself to sit in on the final song.

Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church is celebrating its 150th birthday this year. Located in what is now suburban Huber Heights, when it was founded in 1871, the landscape and lifestyle of the people living there were very different. Over the years the church has gone through lots of organizational and denominational changes but it has persevered.

Executive Director of the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO, Neenah Ellis, is back to talk about this week's selections:



A series about contemporary artists in the Miami Valley and the ideas that inspire their work. Today, we explore how things change over time, especially in the time of COVID, with producer Susan Byrnes as she visits with artist Tess Cortes in Kettering. River Speaks: An Oral History of the Little Miami River - Featuring stories about the health of the river, its place in our local culture and history and the wildlife and the humans who’ve made the river their home. The interviews were gathered by volunteers from the Little Miami River Watershed Network – and they were made into our radio series by WYSO producer Jason Reynolds. In this episode, we hear from Guy Jones of the Miami Valley Council for Native Americans.

Bill Felker wraps up our program with Poor Will's Almanack.

