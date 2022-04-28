Germantown Senior Center levy up for renewal 

Germantown residents will vote on a levy that funds their public senior center in the upcoming primary election.

Chenoa Erisman, Director of the Germantown Senior Center, says that without the levy the senior center would not be able to remain open.

“Our membership cost is already very low,” said Erisman. “A membership ranges from $10-$15 a year, so we do not have very much extra funding without the levy.”

Residents have voted “yes” to renew the levy multiple times in the last several decades. Germantown City Councilwoman Bonnie Gunckel-Koogle says she believes this is because voters are aware of how beneficial the senior center is to the Germantown community.

“In the past, our citizens have been good about supporting the senior center,” said Gunckel-Koogle. “You do not have to be a senior to enjoy the resources of the senior center. People see that it’s been a very good thing for our community.”

The center offers services such as flu shots, social activities, tax services, and social events. Erisman says that the center is vital to the well-being of local senior citizens.

“So many seniors have told me that they don’t know what they would do without the senior center,” said Erisman. “It has helped them to remain active, social, and involved in the community.”

Voting for the primary election is set to take place May 3.