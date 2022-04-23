MG Cooley found guilty in historic Air Force court martial

Today at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Maj. Gen. William Cooley became the first Air Force general convicted of a crime in a court martial. The two-star general was found guilty of abusive sexual contact .

The military judge Col. Christina Jimenez announced the verdict to the small courtroom located on base.

The victim in the case is Maj. Gen. Cooley’s sister-in-law, a civilian. Her attorney Ryan Guilds read her statement after the verdict.

“My daughters deserve a world, deserve a system, military or otherwise, where they never have to be complicit in a lie to protect a power structure, to protect a predator.”

The sentencing phase will begin Monday morning. Cooley could be dismissed from the military, lose all pay and allowances and spend up to 7 years in prison.