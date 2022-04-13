Kettering Health and the U.S. Air Force open a critical care training center in Beavercreek

Kettering Health and the United States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine partnered with a local military consulting business to unveil a new critical care center today in Beavercreek, Ohio.

Officials say it’s the first of its kind in the world.

"It provides us the ability to flex and respond not only to contingency wartime operations, but should there be a natural disaster, a humanitarian assistance where we have to do relief efforts, it allows us to send these people out and bridge that gap and act in an austere environment where we can provide the care that whenever the community or the location that we're at deserves and needs," Colonel Tory Woodard Commander of the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine said.

The center trains Airmen and Guardsmen how to perform medical care for people who have life-threatening injuries and illnesses. That could range from wartime operations, to natural disasters and even scenarios like the Covid-19 pandemic.

Col. Woodward said the pandemic demonstrated why a training center like this is needed.

“I think any sort of humanitarian or military operation where we don't have full access to the medical facilities that we wish that we had or a full medical facility highlights the need for a technician who's trained to a higher level of care can assist and augment those doctors and nurses that are providing those care to those numbers." Col. Woodard said.

The course will be offered 10 times a year with 10 students in each session. The center’s first set of students began their training on April 11. It will take 26 days for the students to complete the program.

The new center was created in partnership with local military consulting business, Peerless Technologies Corporation. It’s located at Soin Medical Center.