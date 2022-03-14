Silver is Gold connects retired professionals with new opportunities

Most people think of retirement as sleeping in late, watching their grandchildren or tinkering with a Hobby. However, a Dayton group called Silver is Gold is trying to change the idea of retirement.

Silver is Gold connects experienced, retired professionals with businesses and organizations that are in need of their skills and talents.

Donna Kastner facilitates the group’s workshops . She said retired professionals can be an untapped resource for some of the labor gaps created by the pandemic.

“It’s the thought leaders, It’s the people who’ve led teams,” Kastner said. “They can be good advisors, coaches, mentors.”

In July 2021, The Dayton Collaboratory launched Silver is Gold. A major funding partner is The Dayton Foundation .

There’s no cost to create a profile on their website or to register for workshops online.