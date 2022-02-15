Blood shortages in Northern Ohio continue to worsen following a drop in donations nationwide

Blood shortages across the country are causing challenges in many communities, and Northeast Ohio is no different.

Jim McIntyre, the spokesman for the American Red Cross of Northern Ohio, says the COVID-19 pandemic, recent winter storms, and worker shortages are all contributing to the low supply. He says there is only one way to combat the issue.

“People can make appointments to donate blood. It’s the only way to mitigate the shortage," McIntyre said. "Blood cannot be manufactured. There is no substitute for blood, and it can’t be stockpiled. There is a limited shelf life to it.”

The Red Cross has seen a 10% decline in donations since the start of the pandemic. McIntyre says it will take months of donations at pre-pandemic levels to get out of the shortage. Blood type O negative and positive are in the lowest supply.

