The Cincinnati Bengals lost the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Bengals 23 - 20.

Punter Kevin Huber punted six times for two hundred and sixty yards and Defensive Lineman Sam Hubbard had five tackles. Both Hubbard and Huber grew up in Cincinnati.

Bengals quarterback and southeast Ohio native Joe Burrow also threw for a touchdown in the loss.

Cincinnati finishes the season with 13 wins and 8 losses.