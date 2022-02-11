© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

Greater Dayton RTA joins 'Who DEY' nation showing Bengals spirit

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published February 11, 2022 at 10:04 PM EST
Screen Shot 2022-02-11 at 4.26.40 PM.png Dayton RTA Driver, Jackey Nash (Center) and fellow RTA coworkers sport Bengals attire to support the Cincinnati team's Super Bowl effort.
Greater Dayton RTA/Facebook
/
Dayton RTA Driver, Jackey Nash (Center) and fellow RTA coworkers sport Bengals attire to support the Cincinnati team's Super Bowl effort.

Showing support for the Cincinnati Bengals will get you a free ride from The Greater Dayton RTA Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.

With the Bengals headed to the Super Bowl on Sunday, all you have to do to get that free ride is tell the driver:

10002 “Who-Dey!!! Whooo….”

That’s right, and with the ‘Who-Dey” shoutout, that free ride is yours through the weekend.

Also, RTA says in December, they were able to buy affordable ad time during pre-game coverage of the Super Bowl.

The commercial will feature ‘Who-Daytonian’ and RTA bus driver Jackey Nash talking about RTA’s local hiring efforts.

10003 “Watch for me, Jackey Nash Superbowl Sunday. [00:00:20][2.3]

RTA says their drivers and staff will be sporting either Bengals or Rams attire the next three days to support their favorite team.

Tags

Local and Statewide News BengalsRTADaytonBus StopsSportsCulture
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
See stories by Jerry Kenney