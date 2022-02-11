Greater Dayton RTA joins 'Who DEY' nation showing Bengals spirit

Showing support for the Cincinnati Bengals will get you a free ride from The Greater Dayton RTA Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.

With the Bengals headed to the Super Bowl on Sunday, all you have to do to get that free ride is tell the driver:

10002 “Who-Dey!!! Whooo….”

That’s right, and with the ‘Who-Dey” shoutout, that free ride is yours through the weekend.

Also, RTA says in December, they were able to buy affordable ad time during pre-game coverage of the Super Bowl.

The commercial will feature ‘Who-Daytonian’ and RTA bus driver Jackey Nash talking about RTA’s local hiring efforts.

10003 “Watch for me, Jackey Nash Superbowl Sunday. [00:00:20][2.3]

RTA says their drivers and staff will be sporting either Bengals or Rams attire the next three days to support their favorite team.