© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

Miami Valley Fair Housing Center part of $53 million dollar settlement with Fannie Mae

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published February 10, 2022 at 9:05 AM EST
Miami Valley Fair Housing investigated more than 70 Fannie Mae properties in 2010, 2012, and 2014.
Miami Valley Fair Housing Center
/
Miami Valley Fair Housing investigated more than 70 Fannie Mae properties in 2010, 2012, and 2014.

The Miami Valley Fair Housing Center is part of a $53 million dollar settlement with mortgage lender Fannie Mae.

Although the lawsuit against Fannie Mae was filed in 2016, it began soon after the 2008 housing market collapse. That’s when fair housing centers around the country began looking at how the mortgage lender treated foreclosed properties in communities of color.

They allege Fannie Mae maintained and marketed its foreclosed homes in predominantly white neighborhoods, but allowed similar homes in predominantly black and brown neighborhoods to fall into disrepair. The Center found differential treatment made it harder for those communities to recover from the 2008 financial crisis.

The National Fair Housing Alliance and 20 support organizations took documentation of the disparate treatment back to the lenders involved.

Jim McCarthy, with the Miami Valley Fair Housing Center says some lenders were quick to respond and correct course. That was not the case with the mortgage giant.

“We ended up bringing the lawsuit against Fannie Mae because we felt like they did not do enough in response to what we had shown them," he said. "And, we felt that they had significant enough control of a number of properties that they needed to do more.”

Screen Shot 2022-02-09 at 6.12.04 PM.png
MVFHC
/

McCarthy says some of the $53 million from the Fannie Mae settlement will be used in cities like Columbus, Dayton and Toledo for down-payment assistance, access to credit and property rehabilitation.

The National Fair Housing Alliance and its supporting organizations have lawsuits pending against Deutsche Bank and Bank of America.

Tags

Local and Statewide News Statewide NewsMiami Valley Fair HousingMoney
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
See stories by Jerry Kenney