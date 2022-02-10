© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Marion Mayor Scott Schertzer officially announces run as Democrat for state treasurer

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published February 10, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST
Scott Schertzer, Marion mayor and state treasurer candidate
City of Marion
/
Scott Schertzer, Marion mayor and state treasurer candidate

Marion Mayor Scott Schertzer says his time in public office has been focused on "small town values," such as being invested in the community and understanding the needs of people who want opportunities to "get ahead."

He says those are the values he would bring to Columbus if he were to become state treasurer.

"You're going to have a sure thing because I am going to watch every dollar spent and I'm going to pinch every penny. And I'm also going to be on the lookout for corruption," says Schertzer.

A Marion County native, Schertzer graduated from Ridgedale High School before attending the University of Toledo. He later worked for the Secretary of State's Office under Sherrod Brown and the Ohio Treasurer's Office under Mary Ellen Withrow, a fellow Marion County resident.

Schertzer emphasizes the importance of being a watchdog against corruption, noting the federal bribery investigation that led to the arrest of former House Speaker Larry Householder, a Republican who has pleaded not guilty.

"It could be something as simple as see something, say something, because a lot of these elected officials in Columbus right now, they're very tightlipped and not saying anything about the corruption scandals taking place in our state capital," says Schertzer.

Schertzer’s announcement completes the Democratic slate for the five statewide executive offices. The Democrats have a candidate running unopposed in every statewide primary with the exception of the gubernatorial race, which features former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley and ex-Cincinnati mayor John Cranley.

Current Treasurer Robert Sprague (R-Ohio) is also running unopposed in the Republican primary.
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
