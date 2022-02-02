© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

Developmental Disabilities of Clark County granted highest accreditation allowance for services

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published February 2, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST
Development Disabilities of Clark County
Development Disabilities of Clark County
/

Developmental Disabilities of Clark County has retained their accreditation for another three years.

Following a review from the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities, which conducts regular reviews of disability boards across the state, the Clark County agency received the three year extension reserved for boards that “excel in compliance and best practices.” Oversight areas include finances, ethics, early intervention, and overall services, among others.

Typically, the state agency issues one or two-year accreditations based on performance.

Superintendent of Developmental Disabilities of Clark County, Will Bagnola, issued a statement on the organization's website saying, “Our staff is to be commended for their efforts in achieving this status. They are consistently working to provide the highest level of service possible. This three-year accreditation reflects the commitment they put forth every day.”

Developmental Disabilities of Clark County serves more than 1,400 Clark County residents. The span of their services include "information, funding, support, and services for people with conditions such as intellectual disability, autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, or traumatic brain injury."

The agency depends largely on levy funds with additional support from State and Federal grants.

You can find more information on their website.

Tags

Local and Statewide NewsClark CountyClark County Board of Developmental DisabilitiesHealth
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
See stories by Jerry Kenney