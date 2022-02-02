Developmental Disabilities of Clark County granted highest accreditation allowance for services

Developmental Disabilities of Clark County has retained their accreditation for another three years.

Following a review from the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities, which conducts regular reviews of disability boards across the state, the Clark County agency received the three year extension reserved for boards that “excel in compliance and best practices.” Oversight areas include finances, ethics, early intervention, and overall services, among others.

Typically, the state agency issues one or two-year accreditations based on performance.

Superintendent of Developmental Disabilities of Clark County, Will Bagnola, issued a statement on the organization's website saying, “Our staff is to be commended for their efforts in achieving this status. They are consistently working to provide the highest level of service possible. This three-year accreditation reflects the commitment they put forth every day.”

Developmental Disabilities of Clark County serves more than 1,400 Clark County residents. The span of their services include "information, funding, support, and services for people with conditions such as intellectual disability, autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, or traumatic brain injury."

The agency depends largely on levy funds with additional support from State and Federal grants.

You can find more information on their website.

