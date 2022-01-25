Dayton area warming centers open January 25 - 26, 2022

Experts say temperatures in Dayton are expected to reach below zero for the next two nights. In a press release, the City of Dayton announced they will operate warming centers during normal operating hours from 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. and St. Vincent de Paul will open separate facilities for men and women overnight.

For more info call the numbers below:

• Greater Dayton Recreation Center, 92021 W. Third St., 937-333-4732

• Northwest Recreation Center, 1600 Princeton Ave., 937-333-3322

• Lohrey Recreation Center, 2366 Glenarm Ave., 937-333-3131.

St. Vincent de Paul:

• For women and families: 120 W. Apple St., 937-461-7837

• For men: 1921 S. Gettysburg Ave., 937-222-7350.