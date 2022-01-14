© 2022 WYSO
Billion-Dollar Intel Semiconductor Chip Factory Headed For New Albany

WOSU 89.7 NPR News
Published January 14, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST
Intel is expected to announce a new computer-chip factory in New Albany later this month.
Susan Montoya Bryan
/
AP
Several sources tell the Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau that Intel will build a $1 billion chip plant near New Albany, with an official announcement expected on January 21.

Sources say the plant will go on a nearly 3,200 acre plot in Jersey Township recently annexed into New Albany.

It’s expected to be the largest development project in Ohio since Honda first came to the state in the early 1980s, and could be the biggest in Ohio history.

The development has been the source of speculation for a week. Cleveland.com was the first to report many of the details.

On Thursday, Jersey Township trustee Ben Pieper confirmed the project to WMMH. Although he did not name the company, Pieper told the state that the 10-year development project would be backed by federal money.

