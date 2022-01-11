© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

WPAFB Raises COVID response to Delta Level as cases rise

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published January 11, 2022 at 9:29 AM EST
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has raised their health protection level from Charlie to Delta because of rising COVID numbers in the Miami Valley.

In a video released in the first week of the new year, Col. Pat Miller said the Department of Defense uses four criteria to determine their COVID response level - Incidence rate, expected numbers of new cases, The overall positivity rate, and hospital capacity rates.

"All of those measures have gotten worse," he said. "Montgomery County reports today over 1069 new cases for that COVID incidence rate. And our lowest county, Greene County, is still at 791 cases.

The 88th Air Base Wing Commander says those county case numbers are well above the limit that requires them to upgrade their pandemic response.

He urged residents to continue masking in public, social distancing, and asked the unvaccinated to get the vaccine.

Jerry Kenney
