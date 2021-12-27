© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Record-breaking high temperatures may continue this week in the Miami Valley

WYSO | By Chris Welter
Published December 27, 2021 at 10:08 AM EST
Predicted high temperatures for Monday, December 27 2021. For the date 12/27, the record highs for Cincinnati, Dayton, and Columbus are 70, 66, and 68 degrees, respectively.
National Weather Service
/
Twitter
Predicted high temperatures for Monday, December 27 2021. For the date 12/27, the record highs for Cincinnati, Dayton, and Columbus are 70, 66, and 68 degrees, respectively.

Saturday was Cincinnati’s warmest Christmas on record. The National Weather Service in Wilmington confirmed temperatures reached 69 degrees Fahrenheit.

This year’s high temperatures on Christmas day in the Queen City broke the record from over 100 years ago. Back in 1893, It reached 66 degrees. On the other hand, the lowest-ever Christmas Day temperature in Cincinnati was in 1983, at twelve degrees below zero.

In Dayton, no records were broken. But it was still about 20 degrees above the average temperature (39 degrees Fahrenheit) for this time of year.

The National Weather Service says temperatures are expected to remain above normal for a few more days. In fact, the federal agency predicts possible record high temperatures today in Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus.

Record high Christmas temperatures were also recorded in Louisville and across the state of Kentucky.

Environmental reporter Chris Welter is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

Chris Welter
Chris Welter is an Environmental Reporter at WYSO through Report for America. In 2017, he completed the radio training program at WYSO's Eichelberger Center for Community Voices. Prior to joining the team at WYSO, he did boots-on-the-ground conservation work and policy research on land-use issues in southwest Ohio as a Miller Fellow with the Tecumseh Land Trust.
