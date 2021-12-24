© 2022 WYSO
Cryptocurrency is becoming a political topic in Ohio

WYSO | By Chris Welter
Published December 24, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST
Ohio Senate Candidate Morgan Harper. She spoke recently at a live audio conversation put on by cryptocurrency political action committee HODLpac.
Ohio Senate Candidate Morgan Harper. She spoke recently at a live audio conversation put on by cryptocurrency political action committee HODLpac.

On Tuesday, December 21 Morgan Harper, who is running for Rob Portman’s Senate seat in 2022, spoke with cryptocurrency enthusiasts in a live audio conversation on Twitter Spaces. The conversation was hosted by HODLpac, a political action committee focused on cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrency, also referred to as crypto, is a digital payment system doesn't rely on banks to verify transactions. Federal and state policy on cryptocurrency is still being developed.

Even though the conversation was hosted by an orgainzation that asks for donations to "help crypto take over Congress," Harper made it clear that politicians should not be taking money from industries while they are trying to regulate.

“You're then able to just in a clear headed way, absorb information, meet with different players, both from the advocacy community and from industry," Harper said. "and then decide on what is the best public policy to serve the best interests of the public.”

Crypto has become a talking point for multiple candidates in the race. Republican Josh Mandel also tweeted about a type of crypto, Bitcoin, in October.

Congressman Tim Ryan is Harper’s opponent in the Democratic primary. He co-introduced legislation last month that would clarify reporting requirements for cryptocurrency exchanges.

Environmental reporter Chris Welter is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

Chris Welter
Chris Welter is an Environmental Reporter at WYSO through Report for America. In 2017, he completed the radio training program at WYSO's Eichelberger Center for Community Voices. Prior to joining the team at WYSO, he did boots-on-the-ground conservation work and policy research on land-use issues in southwest Ohio as a Miller Fellow with the Tecumseh Land Trust.
