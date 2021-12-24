Cryptocurrency is becoming a political topic in Ohio

On Tuesday, December 21 Morgan Harper, who is running for Rob Portman’s Senate seat in 2022, spoke with cryptocurrency enthusiasts in a live audio conversation on Twitter Spaces. The conversation was hosted by HODLpac, a political action committee focused on cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrency, also referred to as crypto, is a digital payment system doesn't rely on banks to verify transactions. Federal and state policy on cryptocurrency is still being developed.

Even though the conversation was hosted by an orgainzation that asks for donations to "help crypto take over Congress," Harper made it clear that politicians should not be taking money from industries while they are trying to regulate.

“You're then able to just in a clear headed way, absorb information, meet with different players, both from the advocacy community and from industry," Harper said. "and then decide on what is the best public policy to serve the best interests of the public.”

Crypto has become a talking point for multiple candidates in the race. Republican Josh Mandel also tweeted about a type of crypto, Bitcoin, in October.

The faster everyday Americans adopt #bitcoin as their savings account, the faster it becomes impossible for Biden and the Spendocrats to inflate away the value of their savings.



Make Saving Great Again! — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) October 2, 2021

Congressman Tim Ryan is Harper’s opponent in the Democratic primary. He co-introduced legislation last month that would clarify reporting requirements for cryptocurrency exchanges.

Environmental reporter Chris Welter is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.