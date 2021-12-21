© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

Kamran Afzal sworn in as Dayton's new police chief Monday morning

WYSO | By Mawa Iqbal
Published December 21, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST
Kamran Afzal raises his right hand and takes the oath of office in front of Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein at Dayton City Hall Monday morning. Afzal will serve as the new police chief for the Dayton Police Department.
Dayton 24/7 Now Facebook
Kamran Afzal takes the oath of office, swearing him in as Dayton's new police chief. Afzal most recently served as police chief in Hopewell, Virginia, and brings 30 years of law enforcement experience to his new role.

Kamran Afzal was sworn in as Dayton’s new police chief Monday morning. He will replace former chief Richard Biehl who retired in July after serving the department for 13 years.

Afzal brings with him 30 years of experience in law enforcement. He used to work for the U.S. Capitol police in 1991 and most recently served as police chief in Hopewell, Virginia.

He will now lead a Dayton department with nearly 400 sworn police officers, and manage an annual budget of almost $60 million.

After taking the oath of office, Afzal thanked his family, friends and mentors for helping him get to this point in his career.

“Looking back at my life to think that a kid from Karachi, Pakistan, who immigrated to the U.S. as a teenager will be…given the honor to lead a prestigious department in the heart of America,” Afzal said. “It's surreal.”

City Manager Shelley Dickstein appointed Afzal in October, after leading a six-month nationwide search. That process included the formation of an oversight committee and input from the community.

Dickstein says the process came out of the five police reform working groups formed in the summer of 2020.

It is a difficult and complex time for our police. National events, coupled with recent interactions with DPD, have strained trust and relationship between community and police,” Dickstein said. “I am confident that Kamran's leadership experience will be inspirational for both our police and community needs.”

Tags

Local and Statewide NewsStatewide NewsMontgomery CountyDayton PoliceDayton Police DepartmentDayton
Mawa Iqbal
Mawa Iqbal is a reporter for WYSO. Before coming to WYSO, she interned at Kansas City PBS's digital magazine, Flatland. There, her reporting focused on higher education and immigrant communities in the Kansas City area. She studied radio journalism at Mizzou, where she also worked for their local NPR-affiliate station as a reporter.
See stories by Mawa Iqbal