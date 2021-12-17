© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

P&G is recalling some aerosol products for containing trace amounts of benzene

91.7 WVXU | By Tana Weingartner
Published December 17, 2021 at 7:25 PM EST
Provided
/
P&G

Procter & Gamble is recalling several products that may contain the cancer-causing chemical benzene.

The Cincinnati-based consumer goods giant says it detected traces of benzene in aerosol dry conditioner and dry shampoo products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterl<ss.

It also found trace elements in some previously discontinued Old Spice and Hair Food aerosols.

Exposure to benzene can lead to cancers like leukemia and blood disorders.

P&G says it hasn't received any reports of problems related to the products and is recalling them out of an abundance of caution.

The company says it checked its products following recent reports of benzene showing up in other aerosol spray goods.

Retailers have been notified to remove the recalled products from shelves. The brands are offering reimbursements for eligible products.

Click here to see the full list of recalled items.
Copyright 2021 91.7 WVXU. To see more, visit 91.7 WVXU.

Local and Statewide NewsP&GStatewide NewsProduct Recall
Tana Weingartner
Tana Weingartner earned a bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Cincinnati and a master's degree in mass communication from Miami University. Most recently, she served as news and public affairs producer with WMUB-FM. Ms. Weingartner has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including several Best Reporter awards from the Associated Press and the Ohio Society of Professional Journalists, and a regional Murrow Award. She served on the Ohio Associated Press Broadcasters Board of Directors from 2007 - 2009.
