P&G is recalling some aerosol products for containing trace amounts of benzene

Procter & Gamble is recalling several products that may contain the cancer-causing chemical benzene.

The Cincinnati-based consumer goods giant says it detected traces of benzene in aerosol dry conditioner and dry shampoo products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterl<ss.

It also found trace elements in some previously discontinued Old Spice and Hair Food aerosols.

Exposure to benzene can lead to cancers like leukemia and blood disorders.

P&G says it hasn't received any reports of problems related to the products and is recalling them out of an abundance of caution.

The company says it checked its products following recent reports of benzene showing up in other aerosol spray goods.

Retailers have been notified to remove the recalled products from shelves. The brands are offering reimbursements for eligible products.

Click here to see the full list of recalled items.

Copyright 2021 91.7 WVXU. To see more, visit 91.7 WVXU.